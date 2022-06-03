Quantcast
Chrissy Metz of ‘This is Us’ writes book for children

This cover image released by Flamingo Books shows “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” by Chrissy Mets and Bradley Collins, illustrated by Lisa Fields. The book will be published in February. (Flamingo Books via AP)

“This is Us” star Chrissy Metz is teaming with partner Bradley Collins on a children’s book about parenting and religious faith.

Flamingo Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” will be published Feb. 14 of next year. According to Flamingo, the book is written in “simple, rhyming verse,” with illustrations by Lisa Fields.

“’When I Talk to God, I Talk About You’ is a journey through the dream of raising a child and watching them grow right before your eyes all while supporting their unique path with love and guidance through a tender introduction to prayer,” Metz and Collins said in a statement.

Metz is also the author of the best-selling memoir “This is Me.” She has been seeing Collins, a Nashville-based songwriter and creative community advocate, since 2020.

