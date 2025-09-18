Your fall arts guide for New York City 2025

The air is changing in New York City, which means that autumn is on the horizon. As we venture into fall, the city’s bustling art scene will continue to buzz with new exhibitions and installations to explore.

Here are a few things in the city’s art scene that you won’t want to miss this fall.

Illumination NYC

Wagner Park, Battery Park City

Sept. 25-27, 6:30 – 11 p.m. each day

Ready to get LIT? Illumination NYC, New York City’s premier light festival, returns for three nights only. This year, the festival will take place at the grand reopening of Wagner Park. Visitors can enjoy large scale light installations, live performances, interactive experiences and more! It is free to join the fun, and there will be food and drinks available for purchase each night.

DUMBO’s First Thursday Gallery Walks

Multiple participating galleries

Begins Oct. 2

Fully immerse yourself in DUMBO’s rich art scene with this special tour hosted by Art in DUMBO. The walks will take you through several of the neighborhood’s many art galleries to see the latest works from local artists, led by a local arts professional. Tour guests will also get drink specials at Superfine.

Natsuki Takauji: Temporal Belonging

Materials for the Arts (MFTA), 33-00 Northern Blvd., Long Island City

On display through Oct. 9

MFTA Artist-in-Residence Natsuki Takauji takes a dive into the themes of life and death, home and belonging and the space inbetween with her new exhibition “Temporal Belonging.” The show is influenced by Takauji’s travels to her native Japan, specifically Nagasaki, Hiroshima, and Fukushima, where abandoned homes remain frozen in time after nuclear devastation and natural disasters. She deciphered the stories that were left behind and enshrined them to be told again.

Stephen Westfall: Ornithology

Alexandre Gallery, 25 E 73rd St., Upper East Side

On display through Oct. 25

Stephen Westfall’s murals and other public works are fixtures across New York and beyond, and now he’s bringing his work to the Alexandre Gallery. “Ornithology” is Westfall’s first solo exhibition since 2021 and is his debut presentation since he retired as Undergraduate Director at Rutgers’ Mason Gross School of the Arts. The exhibition highlights Westfall’s decades-long experimentation with color and geometry and contains works on paper, new paintings and a two-floor site-specific mural.

Haunted Hues

Color Factory, 251 Spring St., Soho

On display through Oct. 31

Color Factory is gearing up for fall with the return of its popular exhibit “Haunted Hues.” Guests will be able to fully immerse themselves in a bright fall color palette in an exhibit created by local artists. You can also learn more about color throughout the museum with unique installations, also created by local artists!

Ai Weiwei: Camouflage

FDR Four Freedoms State Park, Roosevelt Island

On display through Nov. 10

Ai Weiwei is creating a direct dialogue with Roosevelt Island’s FDR Four Freedoms State Park with the creation of “Camouflage.” Opening in conjunction with the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly and the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, “Camouflage” transforms the park into an open sanctuary by draping the area in camouflage netting. Visitors are encouraged to write their own statements of freedom and attach them to “Camouflage,” making it an ever-evolving project.

Pirouette: Turning Points in Design

Museum of Modern Art, 11 West 53rd St., Midtown

On display through Nov. 15

See how design has evolved over the years at this new MoMA exhibition. From Post-its to Spanx, “Pirouette” explores what deep impact design has had on our everyday lives. Come through and see how the designers are highlighted and impacted our public experiences as well as our private lives.

“The New Yorker” in Dog Years

AKC Museum of the Dog, 101 Park Ave., Murray Hill

On display through Dec. 7

The New Yorker is turning 100 this year, and to celebrate, the AKC Museum of the Dog is naturally taking a four-legged approach. Throughout the fall, the museum will display 44 dog-themed covers of The New Yorker that were printed throughout the years. The exhibition will also include commentary of the covers as well as highlighting the roles of dogs in New York City.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—Story and Spectacle

Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave., Astoria

On display through Dec. 14

As the name suggests, this exhibition at the Museum of the Moving Image celebrates all things “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE.” The exhibition includes sections dedicated to each film in the franchise, commentary from actor Tom Cruise and unique behind-the-scenes content that you won’t find anywhere else!

Man Ray: When Objects Dream

Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Ave., Upper East Side

On display through Feb. 1, 2026

The Met is paying homage ot American artist Man Ray with the new exhibition “When Objects Dream.” Known for his radical experimentation within photography, painting, sculpture, and film, Man Ray is no stranger to pushing the limits of his mediums. The exhibition will include works from the 1910s and 1920s highlighting his boundary-breaking works.

Morris Park Stars

Loreto Park, 1111 Van Nest Ave., Bronx

On display through June 20, 2026

Morris Park Stars encourages the public to reach for the stars, bringing joy and energy to the park. Comprised of nine 110-foot-long “stars,” these dynamic light fixtures enhance Loreto Park with bright colors and patterns. The installation is created in partnership with the Morris Park Business Improvement District and Limbic Media.