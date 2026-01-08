Finalists chosen for fifth annual Governors Island Ice Sculpture Show

The finalists for the fifth annual Governors Island Ice Sculpture Show have officially been chosen.

On Feb. 7 from 12 to 3 p.m., spectators can watch the finalists carve their creations in real time on the grounds of Governors Island. The event is free to the public with RSVP.

The ten finalists were chosen following an open call for designs inspired by the theme “movement.” The finalists were then paired with professional ice carvers from Okamoto Studio.

“What began as a winter experiment five years ago has grown into one of our signature seasonal events, and we’re thrilled to present such a dynamic group of artists for this year’s show,” said Lauren Haynes, Head Curator of Governors Island Arts and Vice President at the Trust for Governors Island. “From bold public art to immersive programming year-round, Governors Island offers eclectic and engaging experiences for every type of visitor, and the Ice Sculpture Show is no exception. Whether you’re a longtime Island fan or visiting for the first time, there’s no better way to experience winter on the Island than watching massive blocks of ice transform into stunning works of art live in Colonels Row.”

The finalists are:

Takashi Harada and Kae Sato (@studiotakashiharada) with “Transboundary,’ which emulates the wild beta fish that live in the great Mekong River.

Rhea Marmentini (@rheamarmentini) with “The Freethinker,” which addresses reality through creative thinking with a collection of stacked spheres that ebb and flow together.

Cathleen Luo (@catluo27.art) with “Convergence Deity,” which explores movement as both physical motion and collective change.

Kris Thomas (@kristhomas.art) with “Flight of the Yellow-crowned Night Heron,” which depicts a bird in flight, highlighting the diverse ecosystem of Governors Island and New York Harbor as well as the importance of the work done on the Island to protect and restore ecosystems.

Lizzy Chemel (@lil_s0uth) with “Sacral Column,” which depicts the vertebra from the spine of a humpback whale.

Zyia Zhang, Kiril Bejoulev, Elias Griffin, and Michael Luck Schneider (@volvoxlabs) with “Hybrid Biota, which explores movement through the choreography of a robotic arm carving ice.

Salvador Gomes da Silva Filho (@salvadorgomesart): “Not Moving Backward,” which explores the beauty of the human body through a sculptural torso with its head turned backward.

Karina Manta (@karinamanta) with “Busking Stage,” which depicts a physical venue where a figure skater will debut a performance.

Wei Xiong and Shanshan Zhang (@xiongweiii_studio) with “The Birth of Us,” which is based on Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus and replaces the goddess with a human baby and replaces the scallop shells with oyster shells.

David Green (@dgreenco) with “Untitled,” which showcases the design of a breaking wave that reflects water frozen into ice.

In addition to the real-time carving, the day will feature ice carving workshops from Okamoto Studio, a DJ set from Miss Alicia with sound by Karlala Soundsystem, and more activities for visitors. Makina Café will also be open in Colonels Row alongside additional food trucks with winter-themed treats.

You can RSVP for the Ice Sculpture Show at www.govisland.org/ice-show.

Details:

What: Governors Island Ice Sculpture Show

Where: Colonels Row Green, Governors Island

When: Feb. 7, 12 – 3 p.m.

Price: Free