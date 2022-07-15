Hudson River Park to host 22nd annual Blues BBQ Festival next month

Next month, Hudson River Park will once again be presenting its annual Blues BBQ Festival. Known for its delicious food and captivating performances, this will be the 22nd anniversary of the festival.

Originally launched in 1999, the Blues BBQ Festival is the longest-running free blues festival in the New York area. The festival is dedicated to bringing in the most celebrated blues artists from all across the country. In the 2 decades that the festival has been going on, over 100 musicians have delighted audiences in front of the Hudson River. Past festivals have featured well respected Blues artists, like guitarist Robert Cray, John Lee Hooker Jr., Koko Taylor, Cyril Neville, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, James Cotton, The World Famous Harlem Choir, and many others.

As the festival gained more and more notoriety, it began to develop a strong following, people now come from all over to enjoy the musical performances while also eating some amazing BBQ.

“It wouldn’t be August in Hudson River Park without our beloved Blues BBQ Festival. For over twenty years, this event has brought blues fans together on the Hudson waterfront and we are happy and proud that we can host the festival and our audience in person again this year,” said Noreen Doyle, president and CEO of Hudson River Park Trust. “The Blues BBQ Festival showcases and celebrates the rich diversity of the blues genre and some of the best barbeque food our city has to offer.”

This year’s day-long festival will have an amazing lineup of blues musicians. The event will be hosted by guitarist Binky Griptite and accompanied by performers Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Don Bryant, Bette Smith, Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers and Jackie Venson. They are scheduled to perform throughout the night, so whenever

Let’s not forget, it wouldn’t be the Blues BBQ Festival without some mouth-watering barbeque. There will be a total of five restaurants participating in the festival. Blue Smoke, a 20-year-long-running NYC BBQ joint, known for its BBQ salmon, spicy chicken sandwiches, and ribs will be a menu option. Alongside them is Jase’s BBQ, a Caribbean-inspired restaurant that implements flavors from Trinidad and Tobago.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is up next, known for their smoky flavors and delicious dry rub, this Brooklyn hot spot is great for traditional BBQ. For fusion cuisine look no further than award-winning Kimchi Smoke. Combining elements of Korean BBQ with traditional Texas BBQ style meats they will be serving diverse cuisine all night.

Last, but certainly not least, is Big Papa Smokem. Inspired by the Latino tradition of barbecue and barbacoa you will get to sample some of the most bold and robust flavors of BBQ.

To make sure you stay hydrated during this night of fun beverage companies Allagash, Bronx Brewery, Sunday Beer Lager, Archer Roose Rose and Sparkling White Wine and Two Robbers Hard Seltzer, will be providing a variety of drinks.

Hudson River Park’s Blues BBQ Festival will be on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 12 – 9 p.m. It is located on Pier 76, 34th Street.