Lina Condes: Redefining the intersection of art, technology and feminine power

A new force has arrived at DTR Modern Galleries: Lina Condes, who is not merely an artist—she is a provocateur, a futurist, a sculptor of intellect and form.

Condes is reshaping the conversation around contemporary art, pulling technology into the fold and weaving it seamlessly into a feminist, psychological, and deeply autobiographical narrative. A former Miss Ukraine contestant turned artistic powerhouse, Condes does not exist in binaries—she dismantles them.

Where art meets algorithm

Condes is at the vanguard of the STEAM movement, integrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into her practice with a conceptual finesse that elevates her beyond mere aesthetics. Her ARTificial intelligence iSculptures are not simply objects; they are dynamic dialogues between form and cognition, human and machine, the organic and the synthetic.

This is art that does not just sit in space—it interacts, it questions, it disrupts.

A global presence in the contemporary conversation

With a CV that already includes the Venice Biennale, Berlin Fashion Film Festival, and Ukrainian Art Week, Condes has positioned herself not just as an artist but as a thinker, a visionary engaged in the redefinition of contemporary sculpture.

Recognized as the Best Emerging Artist in 2016 and poised for future engagement with Serpentine Galleries London, she has garnered critical attention not for spectacle but for her ability to translate deeply complex ideas into visually arresting, emotionally charged works.

The feminine as an intellectual landscape

Feminism in Condes’ work is not ornamental or didactic. Instead, it operates as a subversive undercurrent embedded in the minimalist, surrealist, and pop-inspired structures she creates.

She explores the interior life of the feminine being, drawing from personal experience and universal psychological tropes to articulate something that is simultaneously deeply intimate and expansively universal.

A new era of intelligent sculpture

In joining DTR Modern Galleries, Condes steps further into a space where contemporary art is not just observed but engaged with on an intellectual and emotional level. Her work is not simply viewed; it is experienced, dissected, and discussed.

It invites the audience into a world where the tactile and the technological merge, where the machine does not replace human expression but enhances its possibilities.

This is not the future of art; it is art as the future—an era where intelligence, form, and feminine power coalesce in ways that challenge, seduce, and ultimately transform.

Welcome to Lina Condes’ world. Step in and engage.

Currently on display in our DTR Modern Galleries Palm Beach location, Reach out to dtrmodern,com for further information.