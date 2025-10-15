The Midnight Garden Gala: Where New York’s waterfront went full bloom

A view of performers at the Hudson River Park Friends 2025 Gala at Hudson River Park’s Pier 62 on October 09, 2025 in New York City.

It was one of those only-in-New-York nights — the skyline glittered like it had somewhere to be, the air tasted faintly of salt and scotch, and the city’s most luminous figures traded their boardrooms and ballet flats for the waterfront. Hudson River Park Friends’ Midnight Garden Gala transformed Piers 62 and Sixty into an urban Eden, raising nearly $2.7 million for the park that keeps Manhattan’s west side breathing.

The night opened with cocktails by the carousel, a setup that felt part European soirée, part moonlit carnival. The star of the pre-dinner hour was a scotch-laced apple cider that had guests leaning into autumn with a little more enthusiasm than they’d planned. It was the kind of drink that makes everyone a poet, or at least generous during the auction later.

Then came the procession — a dance troupe with flowing silks and flags leading guests from Pier 62 to Pier Sixty, like a modern ballet of philanthropy. Inside, the transformation was complete: hanging gardens met candlelight, and the Hudson itself shimmered just beyond the glass — the ultimate New York accessory.

The evening honored Bruce Mosler, Chairman of Global Brokerage at Cushman & Wakefield, and Robert K. Steel, former HRPK Trust Vice Chair and NYC Deputy Mayor — both longtime champions of the park’s development and vitality. But it was the spirit of the park itself that stole the show. Hudson River Park is not run by the city; it survives and thrives through a uniquely New York mix of public passion and private muscle.

Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor, the evening’s co-chairs, were in fine form — greeting guests with the ease of seasoned hosts and the unmistakable pride of people who’ve literally helped build this place. Bloomberg, ever the pragmatist, seemed quietly delighted by how far the waterfront has come — from derelict piers to one of the most vibrant stretches of green space in the country.

Executive Director Connie Fishman said it best: “The Park has added so much to the city and to the quality of all our lives. It truly deserves to be the center of our attention for this one special evening.” It’s not hyperbole — Hudson River Park is a triumph of design and democracy, a four-mile blend of nature and engineering that gives the city its breath back.

The gala crowd was a who’s who of downtown and uptown energy — Michelle Collins, Jill Hennessy, Matt Wilpers & Jessica Li, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, among others. There was a sense of gratitude in the air, but also that distinctly New York confidence that saving the planet is entirely compatible with good lighting and excellent wine.

When Lydia Fenet took the stage for the live auction, the room was already buzzing. Her signature charisma turned philanthropy into theater, with bidding wars erupting over everything from a culinary cruise aboard Grand Banks to a luxury art weekend at Faena New York and VIP access to Frieze. Every paddle raised was a small love note to the Hudson — a promise to keep the river’s edge as glorious as the city it frames.

The Midnight Garden theme proved more than aesthetic. Every bloom, every branch, every floral installation was sustainably sourced from local growers. After the gala, the living plants were scheduled to be transplanted into the park itself — a clever and poetic way of ensuring that the night’s beauty didn’t end when the lights dimmed.

By dessert, the vibe was easy, effervescent — the kind of event where philanthropy and fun meet at the bar and agree to stay out past midnight. Guests mingled by the windows, the river reflecting the kind of light that only happens in New York — that particular glow of ambition, generosity, and just the right amount of glamour.

After twenty-five years, Hudson River Park remains one of the city’s most meaningful reinventions — a once-forgotten waterfront now reborn as a cultural artery. It is proof that beauty, when properly funded, can be public.

If there’s a moral to the story, it’s simple: in a city that never stops building, Hudson River Park keeps us grounded — a reminder that even concrete dreams need grass, water, and a good cocktail by the river.

