New York Burlesque Festival returns for 20th anniversary with four nights of fun

Are you ready for a show? The New York Burlesque Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary in style this fall.

The New York Burlesque Festival is the largest and most acclaimed burlesque festival in the world. From Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, festival producers Thirsty Girl & Angie Pontani serve up four nights of glitter and glamour in Gotham, with over 100 eye-popping performances from international leading burlesque and variety entertainers at venues throughout the city.

The burlesque festivities will kick off on Sept. 29 at The Bellhouse, located at 149 7th St in Brooklyn, with the Teaser Party. Hosted by The World Famous *BOB* & Wilfredo, the night will feature performances by over a dozen national and international performers as well as DJ Momotaro. Guests can also shop at the burlesque bazaar and dance alongside the stars of the show, exclusive members of the media and sponsors of the event.

The Premiere Party is next on Sept. 30 at Brooklyn Bowl, located at 61 Wythe Ave in Williamsburg, hosted by Albert Cadabra & Shelly Watson. The party will feature high-energy performances from over 20 burlesque performers and live music from .357 Lover.

On Oct. 1, New Yorkers can head to Sony Hall below the Paramount Hotel, 235 W 46th St. in Manhattan, for the Saturday Spectacular. Hosted by Murray Hill, the night will feature showcases from some of the finest burlesque dancers from around the world as well as live jazz music from Brian Newman.

Finally, on Oct. 2, the festival is going out with a bang with the Golden Pastie Awards and Supper Club Stage Show. Taking place at Manhattan’s Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St., hosts Scotty the Blue Bunny and Miss Astrid will bring a one-of-a-kind award show to the stage, complete with live performances, antics and more that both honors and pokes fun at the artform that is burlesque. Categories for the awards ceremony include “Positively perfect posterior” and “Most likely to win RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

Tickets start at $20 with VIP packages available. For more information and a full lineup, visit www.thenewyorkburlesquefestival.com.