‘You’re only 80 once’: NYC legends jam at birthday bash for iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen

When a New York City legend turns 80 — in this case, rock photographer Bob Gruen— you have a party, and (spoiler alert) it turned out to be fabulous. But if it weren’t for East Village rocker Jesse Malin, it probably wouldn’t have happened.

Malin, who initially became friendly with Gruen in the 90s when he was in the band D Generation, got to know him well over the years.

“He became family to me,” says Malin. “Came out on tours, went to Europe with us, just so many nights, and, you know, his stories and his life are equally as wonderful, even more so maybe sometimes than his photos. And his photos are unbelievable. He’s one of the best! And he was just so loved.”

At some point, Malin took charge of Gruen’s birthday parties, even doing a party online during COVID. But this year, “he was being a little hesitant, saying that maybe a lot of his friends weren’t around anymore,” explains Malin.

“I said, go home. Make a list of all the people that are alive,” he adds.

“Jesse told me, you’re only 80 once,” says Gruen. “So I started making a list, and it turned out to be a lot of people.”

“So he made the list and we threw the party together and threw some friends together to play,” Malin continues. “Bob’s son came down from Vermont, and Mike Schnapp, who’s been DJing the parties for years. And it was just a great mix of, you know, young folks that are getting hip to his work and then folks that have been around that know him since the 70s and all that energy, it’s just, uh, it’s a very New York community, very rock and roll.”

“I was surprised by some of the people who showed up,” admits Gruen. “I didn’t think Alison Mosshart was coming, but she flew in from Nashville to be there.”

Gruen’s son Kris left his cannabis farm in Vermont to take the stage with his daughters Jasmine and Zinnia and some Long Island School of Rock players for a set before Malin came on with a bunch of covers that included The Clash’s “Rudie Can’t Fail” and the New York Dolls’ “Subway Train.”

“They all picked songs by my favorite artists,” Gruen says. “The music was great.”

The house band, which included Malin’s guitarist Derek Cruz, backed up a variety of downtown rockers (all chosen by Malin) such as Amanda Cross, Tammy Faye Starlite, Jeremy Fury, Liza Colby and the aforementioned Mosshart, who gave a unique, standout performance of Bruce Springsteen’s “State Trooper.”

The Django, in the basement of the Roxy Hotel, turned out to be the perfect venue for the fete, as Gruen and Malin both agreed.

“It has a downtown bohemian feel,” notes Gruen. “And the hotel staff was just brilliant. They took care of everything.”

Standing behind his birthday cake (from Veneiro’s) with Elizabeth Gregory-Gruen, his wife of 30 years, Gruen couldn’t have looked happier.

“It was overwhelming,” Gruen told us later. “There were so many people that I hadn’t seen in a long time. Everything was great. I’m a humble person. … I’m still overwhelmed four days later.”

You can check out Bob Gruen’s work at bobgruen.com.