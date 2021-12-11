Public Theater to host 18th annual Under the Radar Festival in January 2022

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Jan. 12-30, 2022, Under the Radar Festival 2022 will begin as the Public Theater’s experimental theater festival celebrates its 18th anniversary.

In 2022, the festival will offer collaborations with artists and organizations not just locally but across the world, including partner venues Mabou Mines and PS21. The festival will include New York-based artists from all five boroughs and work by artists all around the globe including the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Venezuela, and France.

What can you expect at Under the Radar Festival 2022?

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner – Jasmine Lee-Jones’ acclaim comes from London’s Royal Court Theatre to The Public.

Our Country – a retelling of Sophocles’ Antigone by Annie Saunders and Becca Wolff, will be presented on the mainstage during the festival.

Roger Guenveur Smith – returns to UTR with a new one-man show about Otto Frank, the father of Anne Frank. Joe’s Pub: In Concert will bring music and performance together with veteran performers Migguel Anggelo, Salty Brine and Alicia Hall Moran.

An Evening with an Immigrant – It’s an award-winning playwright Inua Ellams performs, a compelling autobiographical monologue that tells his story of leaving Nigeria and landing in England at the age of 12.

Mud/Drowning – two works by the late María Irene Fornés in collaboration with JoAnne Akalaitis and Philip Glass

The Rest I Make Up – a documentary about Fornés, will run at partner venue Mabou Mines.

Tickets start at $25 and the show will be held at 425 Lafayette St. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit publictheater.org/programs/under-the-radar.