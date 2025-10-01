Guitars down, paintbrushes up: Punk rockers hit the canvas in Soho

Much like a punk song, if you blinked, you missed the weekend pop-up art show organized by Emily Neilsen, the founder of “Punk Rock and Paintbrushes,” a group of artists whose day job is playing in a band.

The two-day event was held at 42 Grand St. in Soho and featured the art of Mike Gallo, Lisa Brownlee, Jay Weinberg, Stacie Stevenson, Jesse Michaels, Kristin Koefoed, and Warren Fitzgerald.

Nielsen started it all in 2014 when she was in remission from cancer. Collaborating with Jim McIlrath of the band Rise Against, they created an artwork that was auctioned off to benefit the organization “Rock Against Cancer.” Nielsen, who had worked in fashion for 25 years, “needed a pivot.”

She’s now got about 30 artists that are part of her stable, which she categorizes as an “art collective.” Other artists in her shows have included Matt Skiba (Alkaline Trio), Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction), and Tiffany Anastasia Lowe. Signed and/or painted guitars have been donated by bands such as Green Day, Gwar, and Dropkick Murphys to benefit various charities.

The art exhibits can be part of a concert tour in an arena or a festival, such as the one in Pennsylvania, where they found themselves setting up next to a horse feed trough (fortunately, that doesn’t happen very often).

“I have a personal relationship with all my artists,” Nielsen explains. “I don’t want to give them direction — I want them to have freedom to create.”

Some of the artists in this show, such as Mike Gallo (Agnostic Front) and Warren Fitzgerald (The Vandals), are in punk bands while others, like Brownlee, are solidly connected to that world.

Brownlee, a tour manager who spent years guiding the Warped Tour through the world, is also a collage artist branching out into jewelry. Her experience in the show was definitely positive.

“Exhibiting in a SoHo gallery for the first time,” she muses, “alongside friends and artists from the punk scene, reminded me where I come from, and why I create.”

Jesse Michaels (of Operation Ivy) has been creating art since he was a child.

“Painting is different from music making because the type of music I play has always been adrenaline-based, and painting is more meditative–slowing down rather than speeding up,” he notes. “Also, painting is not collaborative usually. So I enjoy both things, but really they don’t have that much to do with each other.”

Kristy Magee, who discovered the exhibit through Instagram, thoroughly enjoyed the entire night.

“I really enjoyed the show and getting to discover so many amazing artists!” she says. “It was very different from a typical New York art show and had a very cool vibe and sense of community.”

Mike Gallo was one of the more popular artists, with fans snapping up prints and paintings on 12-inchh LPs: “I’d say my style is a cross between graffiti and pop art. This is what I enjoy doing most. When I’m not on the road touring with the band, I’m creating as much art as possible.”

Artist Kristin Koefoed’s work is the manifestation of her longtime dream.

“I grew up going to punk shows at the local VFW and listening to punk rock back when CDs and album art were a thing,” she recalls. “I remember looking at the bright colorful illustrations in the lyric books, the show posters, the t-shirts and deciding that’s what I wanted to do when I grew up.”

She adds, “In the variety of mediums and subject matters I explore, the unifying feature of my art is my sense of intense, vibrant, saturated color and my sense of humor. I think these aspects of myself appear as main features of every piece I create, whether the subject matter is serious, silly, spiritual, or somber.”

Warren Fitzgerald explores his sense of humor, along with a surreal, outsider art sensibility, with easily the most unique canvases of the show: “I think of the worst and most bizarre things possible and put them on canvas for everyone’s eyeballs to witness.”

DJ Sindi Halfrats — a founder of NYC faves The Lunachicks — provided the night’s soundtrack, but didn’t take the easy way out. Her all-vinyl set included many popular bands (The Clash, NY Dolls, The Sweet) but not their more familiar tunes. Additionally, this Soho opening was the rare one that included the not particularly soothing sounds of Nina Hagen, the Bad Brains, and the Plasmatics.

Stacie Stevenson, whose husband, Bill Stevenson (Black Flag, Descendents), is her link to the punk world, displayed photos of various musicians in live settings.

“The truth be told, music is a part of my soul, and it’s just how it’s always been. It’s been the main drive in my life for everything, from friendships and inspiration to downfalls and lessons,” she says. “My greatest memories and saddest have been surrounded by music.”

As for the show, it’s going to be one of the happy memories, Stevenson vows: “Being part of this show alongside such incredible artists and musicians has been truly inspiring, and I am immensely grateful for this opportunity. The event was nothing short of amazing.”

More information is available at punkrockart.com and on Instagram @punkrockandpaintbrushes.