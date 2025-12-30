‘Solos & Duets’ offers post-holiday indulgence that you won’t want to miss

Yes, January is cold. Yes, you may have sworn off cocktails, excess, or both. That is precisely why Solos & Duets is the perfect post-holiday indulgence you can afford. No reservations to cancel, no prix-fixe regret, no next-morning shame—just warmth, movement, and the kind of energy that resets the body and brain in the best possible way.

On January 8, 2026, Joshua Beamish brings Joshua Beamish / MOVETHECOMPANY to the Ailey Citigroup Theater for an evening that feels smart, physical, and refreshingly human. It is the kind of night that leaves you alert rather than exhausted, inspired rather than overstuffed.

The cast alone makes the case. From American Ballet Theatre come Fangqi Li, Patrick Frenette, Betsy McBride, Tristan Brosnan, and Luciana Paris, joined by Renée Sigouin and Jonatan Lujan. These are dancers who know how to hold a room without trying too hard. Costumes by Jason Wu keep things sleek and unfussy—beautiful, but never distracting.

The program moves easily between classical and contemporary, offering variety without whiplash. A New York premiere of Romeo & Juliet Balcony Pas gives us intimacy without melodrama—two dancers, Prokofiev, and movement that feels clear and honest. Lollapalooza, set to John Adams, picks up the pace with wit and athleticism, reminding us how joyful discipline can be when it is worn lightly.

The evening softens and deepens with Lost Touch, a quietly affecting solo about distance and drift, followed by Proximity, a duet that explores closeness without contact. Both works feel especially resonant in January, when the city itself seems to be renegotiating space and energy.

The night closes with a world premiere, Sonata in G Minor, set to Bach—short, focused, and deeply satisfying, like a perfectly timed espresso. Danced by Luciana Paris and Jonatan Lujan, the duet is calm, precise, and exactly what a new year needs.

Beamish has a gift for making work that feels thoughtful without being heavy and polished without losing warmth. If you are easing back into evenings out, recalibrating after December’s indulgences, or simply looking for something that feeds the senses without excess, Solos & Duets is an ideal choice. Consider it a clean reset—one you will actually enjoy.

Solos & Duets

January 8, 2026 | 7:30 PM

Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 West 55th Street, NYC

Tickets and details: https://www.joshuabeamish.com