A life in focus: Tribute to photographer Marcia Resnick captures the wit, wildness and warmth she gave NYC

Marcia Resnick’s sister Janice Hahn at the memorial for Resnick in The Great Hall at Cooper Union

The Great Hall at Cooper Union was filled last Wednesday with the kind of crowd that Marcia Resnick loved: artists, musicians, photographers, friends, family, miscellaneous characters. But, though her spirit filled the room, she was missing from this party, having passed away over the summer.

As a photographer, she captured the downtown music scene of the late 1970s and the “Bad Boys” of the early 1980s, including John Belushi, Mick Jagger, and William Burroughs. A conceptual artist as well, she produced quirky little books such as “SEE,” a collection of images of people’s backs; and, most notably, the more substantial “Re-visions,” an examination of her childhood and adolescence through posed photos accompanied by handwritten captions.

As a person, she was always a ray of light in any event she happened to show up for — a cheerful spirit dressed brightly, no matter what she may have been going through at the time.

Resnick’s sister, Janice Resnick Hahn, was responsible for organizing the memorial, enlisting Resnick’s longtime friend, the author Victor Bockris, to serve as Master of Ceremonies, along with a number of friends and colleagues.

They included choreographer Pooh Kaye, former student Amanda Rubin, gallerist Deborah Bell, poet Max Blagg, and Resnick’s nephews, actors/producers/writers Greg and Dustin Hahn. Also featured were T. Wright, Margaret Fox, Ricky Burrows and Beth Lasch.

Missing from the planned lineup were Bebe Buell, who was absent for health reasons, but sent along a testament to Resnick that was read onstage by Lasch. Sadly, artist/musician Walter Steding was scheduled to play the violin as the coda, but we lost him — another kindred spirit — just days before the event.

Gallerist Deborah Bell recalled when she first met Marcia: “The person I met that day was tender, open, modest, highly intelligent and almost childlike. I was floored by the quality of her work, both intellectually and materially.”

Amanda Rubin, whose hands are seen in “Re-visions,” has nothing but fond memories of her time as Resnick’s student and then as a collaborator for “Re-visions.”

“It was an amazing, beautiful experience,” she said onstage. “She was just so dynamic. She was so pretty and cute, but with a whip smart brain. Anytime I saw her for years after, it felt like we were good old friends.”

“It was a beautiful memorial full of so much love for Marcia, who was so special to all of us” Rubin added. “She touched so many people in her life and was always this blithe spirit, a talented, friendly, kind person. She made life a little extra special for everyone there. She really changed my life in a big way, and I’m so happy that every single person in the whole room felt the same way. Also, I loved that there were three of us all wearing footwear inspired by Marcia. I thought that was hysterical!”

Godlis, a photographer and friend since the CBGB’s days, said he had a few favorite moments.

“Her sister Janice’s Tootsie Roll story, the delightful home movies, Max Blagg’s poem, and Victor repeatedly in red on all three screens. It was a very, very Marcia-immersive experience,” he said.

Choreographer Pooh Kaye, who lived in a loft next to Resnick back in the day on Canal Street, held up two large black and white prints that perfectly illustrated Resnick’s approach to life. The story she told was that the ceiling had fallen down in her loft, but Kaye had an appointment and couldn’t deal with it right away.

When she came home, Resnick had arranged the ceiling pieces into a pattern and photographed them.

“Marcia was the magician in my introduction to the real art world,” Kaye informed us later. “Her memorial at our alma mater, Cooper Union, was one of the best live shows I’ve seen this year.”

Poet Valery Oisteanu agreed with Bockris, who noted that “everybody here loved Marcia one way or another.” He also mentioned the words of Bebe Buell, who called her “a diamond in the rough who had her pulse on the underground and upper ground, and also the dark corners of the eclectic scene of NYC.”

Oisteanu mused that “with the help of her sister, Janice Resnick Hahn, and many other speakers, her art passed over into eternity.”

Married photography collectors Joe Baio and Anne Griffin mentioned that “this joyous event captured much of what made Marcia so special: her intelligence, her rebellious spirit, her laugh-out-loud outrageous wit. She was a conceptualist comedienne, and we will never forget her.”

The speakers were occasionally interrupted by videos provided by Paul Tschinkel, Penny Arcade (who was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict), Beth Lasch and the Hahn brothers.

Cynthia Sley, founding member of the still active (and as great as ever) Bush Tetras, reflected that “it was moving to hear Marcia’s sister speak and also the many people whose lives were touched and changed by Marcia. Seeing the old interviews and footage brought out her spirit and talent. She was ahead of her time.”

Janice Resnick Hahn, in her remarks, framed her sister as “showing promise in everything she did. She was determined, energetic, competitive, candid, vocal and vigilant. A visionary. She was that mysterious woman who had a gift of foresight. I’ve always been proud of my sister, and I promised her that her legacy will not fade away. … I will make every effort to preserve it.”

Afterwards, Hahn reflected on how the evening had gone.

“It was euphoric to experience the large turnout for my sister,” she said. “Marcia’s sweet spirit sprinkled on so many of us! There was an abundance of love and recognition of her tenacious life-long contribution to the art world.”

An exhibit of Marcia Resnick’s work is on display in the Cooper Union Library Atrium through Dec. 14.