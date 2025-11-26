Your winter arts guide for New York City 2025

While the nights grow longer, New York City’s art scene is brightening as we look into winter.

Here are a few things in New York City in art that you won’t want to miss this winter, plus some holiday lights that should be on your must-see list.

The Space Between Us

22nd Street and Broadway, Manhattan

On display through Dec. 12

Free

This is your last chance to see Risha Gorig’s “The Space Between Us.” Made up of two pink chairs suspended in the air, the piece represents public discourse and the power of dialogue, and also aims to elevate those interpersonal conversations that can be had with one another over the noise of New York City.

Holiday Train Show

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx

On display through Jan. 11, 2026

The Holiday Train Show is a time-honored tradition in New York City’s holiday season. New York Botanical Garden’s display features hundreds of replicas of trains, famous landmarks and so much more, plus there are some new surprises in store for this season!

Sixties Surreal

Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St., Manhattan

On display through Jan. 19, 2026

Tickets start at $30

Step into the unique world of American art with “Sixties Surreal,” which explores art from 1958 through 1972. Including are from over 100 artists, the exhibition dives into the era’s most fundamental aesthetics of surrealism that were recently rediscovered.

Monet and Venice

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn

On display through Feb. 1, 2026

Tickets start at $30

Explore Venice at night at the Brooklyn Museum. “Monet and Venice” is the first exhibition to highlight Claude Monet’s Venetian paintings, which debuted in 1912. The exhibition features over 100 artworks, books, and ephemera, including 19 Venetian paintings, “Palazzo Ducale” and “The Grand Canal, Venice.”

The Gay Harlem Renaissance

The New York Historical, 170 Central Park West

On display through March 8, 2026

$24 for adults, $6 for kids 5-13, $18 for students and $19 for seniors

Dive into the history of Black LGBTQ+ life in the 1920s and 1930s. The exhibition recognizes American writer, philosopher, and educator Alain Locke and writers and artists he championed were part of the LGBTQ+ community and explores the queer mentorship and gay-inclusive salons and friendship circles that helped sustain the Harlem Renaissance through painting, sculpture, artifacts, documents, photographs, and music.

Tai Shani, The Sun Is a Flame That Haunts The Night

The High Line, Manhattan

On display until March 27, 2026

Free

Take an illuminated walk across part of the High Line accompanied by “The Sun Is a Flame That Haunts The Night” by Tai Shani. The installation features three candlesticks, each almost cartoon-like, glowing at night and melting to represent the passage of time.

Holiday lights

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights

Primarily between 81st and 84th Streets, between 10th and 13th Avenues, Brooklyn

Free

Nothing beats a hometown Christmas display, and Dyker Heights does it right. Several homes get decked out in lights and decorations for the holiday season, bringing a bright spot to the cold nights of December. The displays draw out over 100,000 visitors every year, and you’re free to walk around and check out the lights throughout the month. There are also tour options available that you can book online.

Menorah lightings

Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan (East Side at 60th, Central Park) and Brooklyn (Flatbush Avenue)

Dec. 14-22

Free

Two huge menorahs will be lit to celebrate the eight nights of Hanukkah in New York City at Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan in Brooklyn. Each night, the lights will be lit to signify each night of the holiday. The first night of Hanukkah in Brooklyn will be accompanied by a a kick-off concert starting at 4 p.m., with live music, treats and gifts for kids.

Lightscape

990 Washington Ave., Brooklyn

Open through Jan. 4, 2026

Tickets start at $33 for members, $39 for nonmembers

Because you can’t have enough light displays, right? Lightscape brings new life to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden every winter, brightening the night sky with an array of light displays. Lightscape will be on display through Jan. 4.

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights

2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx

Select nights through Jan. 4, 2026

Tickets start at $25.95 for members, $41.95 for nonmembers

Take in the Bronx Zoo in a whole new light at their annual Holiday Lights event. This event brings animals to life through an immersive light show featuring hundreds of illuminated animal lanterns. Each night also features hands-on activities for guests and their families, including snow tube slides, photo ops, and a new ice-themed throne.

Shine Bright at Hudson Yards Presented by Wells Fargo

The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards

Open daily through Jan. 7, 2026

Free

Shine Bright at Hudson Yards presented by Wells Fargo brings the neighborhood to life during the holidays with 115 miles of lights. Among the illumination, guests can find 725 evergreen trees and the 32-foot hot air balloon, which serves as the centerpiece for the display. Throughout the season, guests can also enjoy live performances, visits from Santa Claus, festive dining and so much more.