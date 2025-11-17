Telling the ‘Truth’: WWE superstar R-Truth sings for fans in SoHo, reveals health battle

WWE Superstar R-Truth shared a special moment with fans in Manhattan on Sunday night, playing music and baring his soul to the crowd.

For one night only, wrestling fans were treated to an evening of uplifting entertainment from the grappler, also known as Ron Killings, at Sounds of Brazil (SOB) in Soho. Dressed in White, Truth sang his famous entrance music and renditions from his country album to the delight of fans.

However, he also shared a candid moment with those who turned out to support his dream of performing music on stage, laying bare that he suffered an injury that almost caused him to lose a leg.

“I have never shared that with anybody,” Truth said.

According to Truth, he suffered an injury in the ring, and after surgery, he caught an infection. In 2022, during a match against Grayson Waller, Truth tore his quad tendon. After receiving surgery, he experienced four types of infections that he says could have been career-ending, and the doctors were even debating amputation if the infection did not heal.

“I got an infection, first time in my life. Yes, y’all didn’t even know that. That’s why I was out for two years. First time in my life I ever got an infection. So, that was like things we have to learn and go through life, right? With that infection, I had five of them,” Truth said candidly.

“So my life, everything got real for me, and it made me start thinking about why I do what I do and who I do it for,” Truth said. “I do it for my family.”

Truth laid out his setlist like a roadmap of his life, from his blossoming beginnings in WWE as K-Kwik in 1999, working hard to make it count, standing up for himself, finding grace during a difficult experience, fighting to stay true but also humble while admitting that no one is perfect and sometimes we have to cut out people from our lives so that we can heal.

“I done been through it all. Y’all the depression, the ups and downs, the questioning yourself, the doubting yourself. Why are you going to doubt yourself when you are where you are? You do it till you drop. There’s no blueprint in life. This life don’t come with a handbook, right? So we making our own blueprint as we go,” Truth preached.

From almost losing a leg to having his Wrestle Mania moment in his 50s, and now performing his songs on a NYC stage, Truth hopes his experiences and battle with adversities will inspire others.

Following the show, fellow WWE superstars Bayley, Kofi Kingston, and Grayson Waller joined Truth on stage to celebrate his performance.