Aubrey Plaza announces ‘Ingrid Goes West’ Q&A panel at Regal Union Square

Ingrid may have gone west, but Aubrey Plaza is headed back east to dish on her latest film.

The actress, star of the dark dramedy “Ingrid Goes West,” will talk about her social media-obsessed character and more during a special Q&A panel at Regal Union Square Friday.

“What’s up New Yorkkkkkkkkkkkkk #IGW,” Plaza tweeted Wednesday alongside a poster announcing the event. The film, set to hit theaters Friday, is a bit of a darker role for the actress who’s popped up in several comedies (“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” “Dirty Grandpa”) since her seven-season stint on “Parks and Recreation” as the angsty April Ludgate.

Starring alongside Elizabeth Olsen and O’Shea Jackson Jr., Plaza plays social media stalker Ingrid Thorburn who moves across the country to California to chase Instagram blogger Taylor Sloane (Olsen). Spoilers aside, one can just assume it doesn’t end well.

Plaza will be joined by director Matt Spicer to discuss the film and all of its social media woes during the panel, to be held after the 8:10 p.m. screening of the film. Access to the Q&A is included in your $17.20 movie ticket purchase.