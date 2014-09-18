Aubrey Plaza to voice Grumpy Cat in Christmas movie

Move over, Mr. Grinch… Grumpy Cat is getting her own Christmas movie.

TV flick “Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever” will hit Lifetime Nov. 29, and “Parks and Recreation” actress Aubrey Plaza will reportedly lend her voice to the part of Grumpy Cat.

The film is about a cat in a pet store who keeps getting overlooked, and a 12-year-old girl who can communicate with her.

It feels like Grumpy Cat has been speaking to us forever now through surly Internet memes, but we can’t wait to see her snarkiness come to life.

As anyone who watches “Parks and Recreation” knows, Plaza is a pro at playing the part of a character who hates everything. April Ludgate and Grumpy Cat, a match made in “bah humbug” heaven.