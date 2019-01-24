Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will join two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon for a Broadway revival of Terrence McNally’s 1987 two-hander romance “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” about the first date between a middle-aged short order cook and waitress. It will be directed by Arin Arbus (Theatre for a New Audience). The production is in celebration of McNally’s recent 80th birthday. A 2002 Broadway revival starred Edie Falco and Stanley Tucci.

‘Mystic Pizza’ musical with music by Melissa Etheridge in the works

A stage adaptation of the 1988 comedy film “Mystic Pizza” (which featured Julia Roberts and Matt Damon at early points in their careers) is in the works, which will have music by Melissa Etheridge and have a book by Gordon Greenberg (who will also direct) and Sas Goldberg (who recently appeared in “Significant Other”). According to a news release, the musical will be published and licensed by Concord Theatricals, but there is no indication of where or when it will receive its professional premiere.

Darrell Hammond joins ‘Call Me Madam’

Former “Saturday Night Live” actor Darrell Hammond will play Grand Duke Otto in the upcoming City Center Encores! production of Irving Berlin’s musical comedy “Call Me Madam,” joining the previously announced Carmen Cusack (“Bright Star”), Carol Kane (“Annie Hall”) and Ben Davis (“La Boheme”). It will run Feb. 6 to 10.

Spotted...

Amy Schumer and Jerry Seinfeld at “Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State”…John Cleese and Sienna Miller at “Network”… Blake Lively at “Pretty Woman”… Jessica Lange at “Choir Boy."