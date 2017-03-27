‘Avengers: Infinity War’ looking for NYC extras

“Avengers: Infinity War” and its untitled sequel will film in New York in May.

New Yorkers can join forces with Spider-Man and Black Widow without having to hit the gym or buy a cape.

Marvel Studios announced Monday that it’s looking for extras for “Avengers: Infinity War” and its untitled sequel when they film in New York in May.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo are looking for candidates between 18 and 50 who haven’t been in a film before and have “New York looks.”

Applicants are required to send in two color headshots, clothing size and a phone number.

Fans can log onto moviecastingcall.org for more information. “Avengers Infinity War”, which will feature almost every Marvel character portrayed in the movies since 2008, will hit theaters May 4, 2018.