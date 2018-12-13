Tony-winner ‘Avenue Q’ sets closing date 

‘Avenue Q’ to finally close

According to the final lyric of “Avenue Q,” “everything in life is only for now.” That being said, the foul-mouthed puppet musical (which snagged the 2004 Tony Award for Best Musical over "Wicked") has managed to sustain a very long run in New York. Since 2003, it has journeyed from Off-Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre to Broadway’s Golden Theatre and then Off-Broadway’s New World Stages. This week, its producers announced that “Avenue Q” will close for good on April 28, 2019. “The show gave audiences the opportunity to laugh, escape from the outside world for two hours and have tons of fun,” the producers said in a statement, adding “sometimes it takes a puppet to make us realize how remarkable, complicated and messy it is to be human.”

Revisionist ‘Oklahoma’ to play Broadway

An experimental, stripped-down and rough-edged revamp of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 1943 musical theater classic “Oklahoma!,” which recently played St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn after premiering in 2015 at Bard College, will transfer to Broadway’s Circle in the Square beginning in March for a limited run through the end of the summer. This marks the first major staging of "Oklahoma!" to play New York since the 2002 Broadway revival. Daniel Fish (who is known for experimental work that combines elements of theater, film and opera) has set the musical in a large, wooden communal hall. At intermission, audience members receive complimentary helpings of chili and corn bread, as if they are attending the annual box social alongside the farmers and cowboys.

‘Rudy’ to play Broadway

Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger (the undersized Notre Dame football player who is the subject of the sports film “Rudy”) will bring his unlikely success story to Broadway for a single performance on Feb. 11 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The show (“Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway”) is adapted from the new documentary “Rudy Ruettiger: The Walk On.”

Spotted …

Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton at “What the Constitution Means to Me” … Jodi Sweeten at “The Prom” … Common at “Network.”