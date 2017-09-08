‘Ball Street,’ starring Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells, to tell ‘true story’ of Wall Street’s Black Monday

Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells team up in the pilot.

Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells will team up to tell the “true story” of what caused Black Monday in the new Showtime pilot series “Ball Street.”

Showtime announced Thursday that it picked up the pilot order for the half-hour comedy that heads back to the massive 1987 stock market crash. It’s set to be directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Cheadle (“House of Lies”) plays Rod “The Jammer” Jaminski, an experienced and reckless force in the industry, and Rannells (“Girls”) plays new-to-Wall Street Blair Shmerman. Together, the duo ends up in the center of the mayhem.

“‘Ball Street’ is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party, and the glass ceiling,” the network said in a news release.

A third leading character, Dawn Darcy, the first female head trader to make waves on Wall Street, has not yet been cast. But Showtime promises she’ll be a refreshing feminist force in a firm dominated by men.

The pilot is slated to begin production in February.