Banding together for a great cause

What do Iggy Pop, Uma Thurman and New Order have in common?

On March 11, you’ll find them at Carnegie Hall for a star-studded concert to benefit Tibet House US, a New York-based nonprofit working to preserve Tibet’s unique cultural and spiritual heritage through innovative educational and arts programs.

Thurman — along with artist Chuck Close, designer Arden Wohl and actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard — will host the benefit for Tibet House, which was founded in 1987 at the request of the Dalai Lama to promote Tibetan culture.

Artistic director Philip Glass has curated an eclectic lineup that includes Iggy Pop and New Order, as well as Patti Smith and her Band, The National’s Matt Berninger, Aaron and Bryce Dessner, Robert Randolph, brilliant young American composer Nico Muhly, Tibetan folk and freedom singer-songwriter Techung, Robert Randolph and U.K. performance poet Mike Garry (in collaboration with British composer Joe Duddell).

In advance of the benefit, New Order bassist Tom Chapman spoke to us from Britain about collaborating with Iggy Pop for the cause and where you’ll find him in New York.

Are you nervous to perform with Iggy Pop?

No, I’m really excited about meeting him, and some of the members of The National are going to be there.

Why did you want to support the Tibet House US?

Philip Glass got in touch with us and we really liked the idea and the concept of the concert. We also were so excited by the proposal of a collaboration with Iggy on the night. It’s a really good cause.

What do you love about Iggy?

I admire his sort of presence and his music. He’s an artist who’s maintained a lot of integrity. He’s a great bloke.

What do you like about New York?

I always have a good time. It’s a vibrant city. I always end up at Pianos on the Lower East Side see new gigs. Good music comes out of New York.

Who was your favorite collaboration?

Working with New Order.

Why?

A It’s one of those things. We started working in 2009. \[It was a\] really natural progression to work with New Order. Currently we are working on a new album.

What kind of new album?

Electronic. We are working with producer Tom \[Rowlands\] from the Chemical Brothers. He’s producing some of the songs on the new material. It’s a band rejuvenated. We are coming to America again in July.

What do you sing in the shower?

I practice my New Order songs.

What instruments do you play?

Bass guitar and keyboards and anything but drums.

What do you hate about New York?

The cab drivers have a bit of an attitude.

What are your favorite places to go in New York?

LES and some of the places in the Meatpacking District. LES is my place. And I stayed at the Soho House. That was really cool.

How do you become Tom Chapman?

Be someone who can’t play an instrument. I met people at the right time. And be involved in the music scene in Manchester. There are a lot of people like me out there, and I feel lucky. I don’t take it for granted.