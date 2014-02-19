Banker sues Paramount over ‘Wolf’ potrayal

An investment banker filed suit over his depiction in the Martin Scorsese film, “Wolf of Wall Street.” Andrew Greene, a …

An investment banker filed suit over his depiction in the Martin Scorsese film, “Wolf of Wall Street.”

Andrew Greene, a former executive at Stratton Oakmont, the now-defunct Long Island brokerage firm, is suing Paramount Pictures and Scorsese for $25 million in a defamation suit.

The firm known for its illegal punp and dunp schemes, along with its founder Jordan Belfort, are the subject of the film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and has been nominated for five Academy Awards.

The main issue in the suit revolves around the character Nicky “Rugrat” Koskoff, a co-worker of Belfort who uses drugs and participates in other criminal activities. Koskoff is presumed to be based on Greene, who like his alleged film counterpart wears a hairpiece.

Greene contends he never consented to having his likeness used in the film and argues that it unfairly portrays him being involved in Stratton Oakmont’s illegal activities.

In real life, Greene, whose nickname was “Wigman,” was never arrested in connection with law enforcement investigations into the firm.