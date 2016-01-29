Barbies 2016: New ‘Fashionistas’ are diverse, have different body types

Tall, curvy and petite Barbies are on their way.

The makers of Barbie dolls on Thursday announced the expansion of the Fashionistas Line of dolls to include tall, curvy and petite dolls with different hair, skin tones and outfits.

“Girls everywhere will have infinitely more ways to play out their stories and spark their imaginations through Barbie,” the a press release from Mattel said.

Barbies have been around for more than 55 years, per the company. In 2015, Mattell began diversifying the Barbie line by adding new skin tones, hair types and a flat-footed Barbie. The new 2016 doll line includes four body types (the original plus three new bodies), seven skin tones, 22 eye colors, 24 hairstyles and “countless on-trend fashions and accessories,” according to the press release.

The new dolls are on sale now at Mattel.com and this spring at retailers everywhere.