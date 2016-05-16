Barbra Streisand tour includes Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

One of Brooklyn’s beloved hometown artists returns to the borough for a pair of shows this summer.

Barbra Streisand, who grew up in Bed-Stuy and East Flatbush, will play two shows at Barclays Center on Aug. 11 and 13, according to a post on her official Facebook page. This is the second time she has played at the arena. She played two shows there in 2012, which were her first in the borough.

At the time, Streisand had fond words for Brooklyn — both past and present.

“Brooklyn to me means the Loew’s Kings, Erasmus, the Yeshiva I went to, the Dodgers, Prospect Park, great Chinese food. I’m so glad I came from Brooklyn — it’s down to earth. I guess you CAN come home again,” she said in a news release at the time.

A news release from her manager said she would perform songs that span her six-decade career as well as songs off a new album “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway” that will be released later this year, according to reports.

Her 9-date tour begins in Los Angeles on Aug. 2. Tickets go on sale on May 25, but some can be viewed on Ticketmaster now.