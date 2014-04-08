‘Battlestar Galactica’ may get a movie remake: report

Another “Battlestar Galactica” reboot appears to be in the works — this time as a movie.

Variety is reporting that Universal is planning to reimagine the sci-fi epic that follows a space battleship pursued across the stars by a cybernetic race known as Cylons.

The franchise was most recently revamped for the SyFy channel as a popular cable television series in the mid-naughties starring Edward James Olmos.

That was a reboot of the 1978-1979 television series that starred Richard Hatch and Dirk Benedict.

Talk of a movie could die out; it did a couple years back when Bryan Singer, the director of the first X-Men movie, was rumored to be attached.