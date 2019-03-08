Entertainment Join our 'Be More Chill' Reddit Ask Me Anything Thursday. 1 p.m. Reddit. Ask away. We will be hosting a Reddit AMA about "Be More Chill" on March 14. Updated March 8, 2019 7:14 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email This Ask Me Anything is a "Two-Player Game." On Thursday, March 11, drop into the r/l/AMA Reddit from 1 to 2 p.m., to join amNewYork theater critic Matt Windham and features editor Meghan Giannotta for all-things "Be More Chill." They will be taking questions about the cult-favorite musical and its storied path to Broadway, where it opens this Sunday. “Be More Chill” had a brief run at a regional NJ theater four years ago, but the sci-fi high school musical didn’t disappear thanks to ravenous fans on social. Their influence helped resurrect the play, which appeared Off-Broadway in 2018. Now on The Great White Way, it’s already set a house record at the Lyceum Theatre — and implanted SQUIPs (Super Quantum Unit Intel Processors) into the brains of thousands of fans. Drawing upon interviews — with creator Joe Iconis, director Stephen Brackett and actor Jason Tam (Squip) — and viewings of both the Off-Broadway and Broadway versions, Matt and Meghan want your questions — including on what to expect from the enhanced, newest rendition. So, on Thursday: “C-c-c-c’mon, c-c-c-c'mon, go, go!” (We'll post the precise link here around noon that day.) Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Broadway finds a 'Chill' new audienceBroadway is literally becoming more chill as it welcomes its youngest crowd of ticket holders in history. 'Be More Chill's' Squip gets a power boost as it moves to BroadwayIn the sci-fi musical, a Squip is a gray pill that "makes everything wonderful" once swallowed. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.