LATEST PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
Entertainment

Join our 'Be More Chill' Reddit Ask Me Anything

Thursday. 1 p.m. Reddit. Ask away.

We will be hosting a Reddit AMA about

We will be hosting a Reddit AMA about "Be More Chill" on March 14.

Print

This Ask Me Anything is a "Two-Player Game."

On Thursday, March 11, drop into the r/l/AMA Reddit from 1 to 2 p.m., to join amNewYork theater critic Matt Windham and features editor Meghan Giannotta for all-things "Be More Chill."

They will be taking questions about the cult-favorite musical and its storied path to Broadway, where it opens this Sunday.

“Be More Chill” had a brief run at a regional NJ theater four years ago, but the sci-fi high school musical didn’t disappear thanks to ravenous fans on social. Their influence helped resurrect the play, which appeared Off-Broadway in 2018. Now on The Great White Way, it’s already set a house record at the Lyceum Theatre — and implanted SQUIPs (Super Quantum Unit Intel Processors) into the brains of thousands of fans.

Drawing upon interviews — with creator Joe Iconis, director Stephen Brackett and actor Jason Tam (Squip) — and viewings of both the Off-Broadway and Broadway versions, Matt and Meghan want your questions — including on what to expect from the enhanced, newest rendition.

So, on Thursday: “C-c-c-c’mon, c-c-c-c'mon, go, go!”

(We'll post the precise link here around noon that day.)

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Entertainment photos & videos

Using their Biggie brunch, female comedy night and more to do this weekend
George Salazar performs "Michael in the Bathroom" during The cast of 'Be More Chill' performs 'Michael In The Bathroom'
New Yorker Maelyn Jarmon earns four chair turns New Yorker Maelyn Jarmon earns four chair turns on 'The Voice'
Luke Perry, beloved as '90210,' 'Riverdale' actor Luke Perry dies after suffering stroke
Taste and cast your ballots for the state's Mardi Gras fun, trivia nights and more to do this week
The third season of Marvel's TV shows we’re already losing this year