This Ask Me Anything is a "Two-Player Game."

On Thursday, March 11, drop into the r/l/AMA Reddit from 1 to 2 p.m., to join amNewYork theater critic Matt Windham and features editor Meghan Giannotta for all-things "Be More Chill."

They will be taking questions about the cult-favorite musical and its storied path to Broadway, where it opens this Sunday.

“Be More Chill” had a brief run at a regional NJ theater four years ago, but the sci-fi high school musical didn’t disappear thanks to ravenous fans on social. Their influence helped resurrect the play, which appeared Off-Broadway in 2018. Now on The Great White Way, it’s already set a house record at the Lyceum Theatre — and implanted SQUIPs (Super Quantum Unit Intel Processors) into the brains of thousands of fans.

Drawing upon interviews — with creator Joe Iconis, director Stephen Brackett and actor Jason Tam (Squip) — and viewings of both the Off-Broadway and Broadway versions, Matt and Meghan want your questions — including on what to expect from the enhanced, newest rendition.

So, on Thursday: “C-c-c-c’mon, c-c-c-c'mon, go, go!”

(We'll post the precise link here around noon that day.)