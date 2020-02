Take a look at what the new live-action “Beauty and the Beast” looks like.

Disney fans rejoice!

A teaser trailer has been released, offering a first glimpse of Emma Watson as Belle in the upcoming live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Though this is just a teaser, the trailer offers a sneak peek at the hauntingly beautiful feel of the movie.

The film is directed by Academy Award-winner Bill Condon, and Dan Stevens stars opposite Watson as the Beast.

The new version of the beloved 1991 animated fantasy tale is due in theaters on March 17, 2017.