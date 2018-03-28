Say the name “Beetlejuice” three times and a new Broadway musical might just materialize. The new stage version of the 1988 Tim Burton film comedy “Beetlejuice” will receive its pre-Broadway world premiere in October at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. It will have music and lyrics by Australian singer-songwriter Eddie Perfect and direction by Alex Timbers (“Peter and the Starcatcher,” “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson”). To date, no casting has been revealed.

Dee Snider set for guest stint in ‘Rocktopia’

Dee Snider, frontman of the ’80s rock band Twisted Sister, will serve as the guest star singer in the new rock-meets-classical music concert “Rocktopia,” which is currently playing a short run on Broadway, from April 9 to 15. Snider previously did a short stint on Broadway as a replacement cast member in “Rock of Ages.”

‘Children of a Lesser God’ offering multiple language accessibility options

The new Broadway revival of “Children of a Lesser God,” a drama concerning the romance between a teacher (Joshua Jackson) and his deaf student (Lauren Ridloff) and the difficulties they experience in communicating with each other, will be the most accessible play in Broadway history, it was announced. Supertitles will be used at every performance and ASL interpreters will be available at select performances. Closed captioning will also be available through a downloadable app.

Public Theater to stage ‘Runaways’ for annual gala

The late Elizabeth Swados’ 1978 teen musical “Runaways” will receive a one-night staging at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park on June 11, serving as the entertaining portion of the Public Theater’s annual gala. The production (directed by Sam Pinkleton, choreographer of “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”) was previously seen two years ago at City Center as part of its Encores! Off-Center series.

Stephanie J. Block to play one third of Cher

Stephanie J. Block will play Cher (or rather one of three different physical incarnations of Cher, representing different periods of her life) in the new bio musical “The Cher Show,” which will open next season on Broadway following a tryout run in Chicago. Block’s many Broadway credits include “Falsettos,” “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” “9 to 5” and “The Boy from Oz.”

Glenn Close, Lupita Nyong’o, RuPaul, Billy Eichner and Steven Pasquale at “Angels in America” . . . Marlee Matlin at “Children of a Lesser God” . . . Annette Bening, Tavi Gevinson and Sam Rockwell at “Lobby Hero.”