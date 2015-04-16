Behind the Curtain: Ana Villafane cast for the lead in Gloria Estefan musical ‘On Your Feet!’

‘On Your Feet!’ announces its Gloria, Emilio Estefan Ana Villafane, a little-known Cuban-American actress, will play Gloria Estefan in the …

‘On Your Feet!’ announces its Gloria, Emilio Estefan

Ana Villafane, a little-known Cuban-American actress, will play Gloria Estefan in the Broadway-bound bio musical “On Your Feet!” She attended the same Miami high school as Estefan and auditioned by submitting a video to the casting office. Josh Segarra (“Lysistrata Jones”) will play Emilio Estefan.

Helen Mirren’s regal drama ‘The Audience’ breaks even

Your highness, you’re a hit. The producers of “The Audience,” Peter Morgan’s new drama depicting weekly meetings between Queen Elizabeth II and numerous prime ministers from Winston Churchill to David Cameron, announced Monday that the Broadway production has recouped its $3.4 million investment cost in just eight weeks. The production, which stars Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth, is playing a limited run through June 28.

‘Bombshell’ Marilyn Monroe concert sells out in an hour

The one-night-only concert staging of “Bombshell” — the Marilyn Monroe musical that was being readied throughout the now defunct Broadway-themed television drama “Smash” — sold out on Monday an hour after tickets went on sale. A benefit for the Actors Fund, it will play the Minskoff Theatre on June 8. Even before the tickets officially went on sale, the event had gained an unexpectedly large amount of support on Kickstarter.

‘King Charles III’ fantasy set for Broadway run in the fall

“King Charles III,” a fantasy in iambic pentameter (i.e. Shakespearean verse) about Prince Charles becoming king of England and then trying to take over the government, will transfer to Broadway in the fall. On Sunday, it won London’s Olivier Award for Best Play. Tim Pigott-Smith will reprise the role of Charles on Broadway.

‘Fun Home’ releasing an updated cast album

Although a cast album of the new musical “Fun Home” was released after its Off-Broadway run last year at the Public Theater, an expanded and updated version is set to be released next month. It will feature Emily Skeggs, who has now taken over the role of Medium Alison from Alexandra Socha. The musical, currently in previews at Broadway’s Circle in the Square, opens next week.

