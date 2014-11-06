Behind the Curtain: Bad week for Broadway

“This is Our Youth” with Michael Cera could not even break the 50% mark.

Bad week for Broadway at the box office

Last week was especially brutal for many Broadway musicals at the box office, including “The Last Ship” (60% attendance), “On the Town” (58% attendance), “Once” (57% attendance), “Les Misérables” (64% attendance) and “Cinderella” (48% attendance). Likewise, the revival of the youth drama “This is Our Youth” with Michael Cera could not even break the 50% mark.

‘Pippin’ revival to close

The Tony-winning Broadway revival of “Pippin,” which debuted back in spring of 2013 to much acclaim, will close on Jan. 4 after 709 performances. The production recouped its investment costs last year, officially making it a hit by traditional standards. “The Voice” winner Josh Kaufman recently took over the title role. A touring production is currently playing venues across the country.

Contest offering opening night tix to ‘Side Show’

NewYork.com is holding a sweepstakes through which 100 couples can win tickets to the Nov. 17 opening night of the Broadway revival of the musical “Side Show.” Visit the site before the end of the day on Friday to enter the contest.

Sondheim premieres work at Mary Rodgers memorial

Stephen Sondheim premiered what he called a “song without words” at a tribute to the late composer, and his lifelong friend, Mary Rodgers at Town Hall on Monday night, reported Playbill.com. Carol Burnett also appeared at the event.