Behind the Curtain: ‘Clueless’ will be a jukebox musical

The 1990s film comedy “Clueless” is still on track to be made into a musical, director Amy Heckerling told Variety last week. But instead of using original songs, it will be a jukebox musical made up of familiar pop songs. If you recall, the movie had a memorable soundtrack including “Kids in America,” “Supermodel” and “Rollin’ with My Homies.”

54 Below to produce ‘1776’ for Fourth of July

If you can’t wait till Encores! revives “1776” next season at City Center, 54 Below will present the Revolutionary War-themed musical in concert on Saturday and Sunday. The cast will include veterans of the 1997 Broadway revival including Michael McCormick (who took over as John Adams from Brent Spiner), Daniel Marcus and Paul Michael Valley. This marks the second year in a row that 54 Below has produced “1776” over Fourth of July weekend.

‘It Shoulda Been You’ to close in August

The wedding day musical comedy “It Shoulda Been You,” which received mostly negative reviews and failed to garner any Tony Award nominations, will close on Aug. 9. “At a moment in which the Supreme Court has made a historic decision to extend the right to marry to each and every citizen, the message of love and acceptance at the core of ‘It Shoulda Been You’ feels particularly resonant,” producer Daryl Roth said in a statement.

Hecht and Kantor joining Burstein in ‘Fiddler’

Some additional “Fiddler on the Roof” casting has finally been announced. Jessica Hecht (“A View from the Bridge”), who is best known as a dramatic actress, will play Tevye’s wife Golda, and Adam Kantor, who is best known for rock musicals, will play Motel the tailor. The revival, to be led by Danny Burstein as Tevye, will begin performances on Nov. 12 at the Broadway Theatre.

‘Gotta Dance’ to premiere in Chicago

“Gotta Dance,” a new musical based on a 2008 documentary about a hip-hop dance troupe made up of senior citizens, will have its pre-Broadway tryout in Chicago in December. With direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (“Kinky Boots”), the cast will include Stefanie Powers, Andre de Shields, Lillias White and Georgia Engel. It will have music by Matthew Sklar (“Elf”) and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”), plus additional music by the late Marvin Hamlisch.

Warlow to take over for Grammer in ‘Finding Neverland’

Australian actor Anthony Warlow, who played Daddy Warbucks in the recent Broadway revival of “Annie,” will take over for Kelsey Grammer as Charles Frohman and Captain Hook in the musical “Finding Neverland” starting in mid-July. Grammer will return to the show in September.

‘Camp David’ aiming for Broadway after regional runs

“Camp David,” a new play about Jimmy Carter during the 1978 Camp David Conference, is looking to come to Broadway in the 2016-17 season. It previously played Washington, D.C. and will be next seen in San Diego. The Washington, D.C. cast included Ron Rifkin and Richard Thomas.

Spotted …

Ariana Grande at “Sleep No More”…Henry Winkler at “Fun Home’…Peter Dinklage at “Something Rotten!”…Rebel Wilson at “Hand to God”…Taylor Kitsch and Kathryn Stockett at “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”