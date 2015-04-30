Behind the curtain: Despite closing notice, ‘The Fantasticks’ will live on

Two fans help keep ‘The Fantasticks’ going

Last month, the producers of “The Fantasticks” announced that the historic Off-Broadway musical (which ran for decades in Greenwich Village before reopening in Times Square in 2006) would close for good on May 3. However, word now comes that two anonymous longtime fans of the musical have come forward and offered to provide enough financial support to keep the show running. So instead of a closing performance, this Sunday will serve as a celebration of the show’s 55th anniversary.

‘Living on Love’ to shutter on Sunday

“Living on Love,” an old-fashioned romantic comedy starring Renée Fleming and Douglas Sills which opened last week to mostly negative reviews, will close on Sunday. It received no Tony nominations on Tuesday morning and has been posting low weekly grosses at the box office since it began preview performances.

Historical Society to honor Hirschfeld

The New-York Historical Society will present a retrospective of Al Hirschfeld’s beloved newspaper caricatures of Broadway and Hollywood artists beginning May 22. More than 100 drawings will be on display. It coincides with the publication of David Leopold’s new book “The Hirschfeld Century.”

‘Paris’ looking to tour the country

The new musical “An American in Paris,” which received a dozen Tony nominations (the same number scored by “Fun Home”), already has a national tour in the works for the 2016-17 season. The announcement was probably intended to appeal to the many Tony Awards voters who represent theaters that host national tours.

JCM will get a special Tony Award

John Cameron Mitchell, the book-writer and original star of the rock musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” will receive a special Tony Award at this year’s ceremony to commemorate how he took over the musical’s Broadway revival following starring turns by Neil Patrick Harris, Andrew Rannells and Michael C. Hall. Earlier this week, Darren Criss (“Glee”) started his own run as Hedwig.

‘Anastasia’ musical sets regional premiere

The forthcoming stage version of the animated film musical “Anastasia,” which has songs by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (“Seussical,” “Ragtime”), will receive its first production next season at Hartford Stage. Terrence McNally (“The Visit”) is writing the book.

Pinkins, Abraham set for new Classic Stages season

Tonya Pinkins will star in a new Off-Broadway production of Brecht’s “Mother Courage” at Classic Stage next season. The East Village venue’s season will also include the rarely-seen “Nathan the Wise” with F. Murray Abraham, Ibsen’s “Peer Gynt” directed by John Doyle and a Greek theater festival.

Spotted …

?Hugh Jackman at “Fun Home” …? Russell Crowe at “Grounded” at the Public Theater …? Harry Belafonte, Matthew Broderick and Angela Lansbury at “The Visit” … Wallace Shawn at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” … Barbra Streisand at “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”