Behind the Curtain: Hedwig’ to close in September

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ to close in September

The Broadway revival of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” — which was originally conceived as a 16-week limited run, but ended up running a year and a half, will finally close on Sept. 13. Taye Diggs is currently playing the transgender rocker Hedwig. Others who have stepped into the role after Neil Patrick Harris include Andrew Rannells, Michael C. Hall, Darren Criss and John Cameron Mitchell, who created the role of Hedwig back in 1997.

Cirque du Soleil coming to Broadway with ‘Paramour’

For the first time, Cirque du Soleil is coming to Broadway. The circus empire announced Wednesday that “Paramour,” a new show set in Golden Age Hollywood combining elements of the Broadway musical with Cirque du Soleil’s unique sense of spectacle and acrobatics, will play the Lyric Theatre (where “On the Town” is about to close) starting in April.

‘Evan Hansen’ confirmed for Off-Broadway

“Dear Evan Hansen,” a new musical about the storm and stress of high school in the age of social media, will play Off-Broadway’s Second Stage in the spring. It recently opened to enthusiastic reviews at Signature Theatre in Washington, D.C. Ben Platt (“Pitch Perfect”) leads the Signature cast. The score is by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Movie version of ‘Matilda’ musical in the works

A film version of the Broadway musical “Matilda” is in the works, director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin told the Sidney Morning Herald. Filming is slated to begin in a year. In other “Matilda” news, Natalie Venetia Belcon (“Avenue Q”), Allison Case (“Hair”) and Amy Spanger (“Rock of Ages”) will join the Broadway cast on Sept. 8.

Director Nunn criticized for all-white casting

Trevor Nunn, whose work as a director ranges from Shakespeare to mega-musicals like “Cats” and “Les Miz,” is receiving a lot of criticism for casting his upcoming English production of “War of the Roses” (based on Shakespeare’s “Henry VI”) with only Caucasian actors. In response, Nunn claimed that he although he is a strong proponent of diversity in casting, “historical verisimilitude” was important for this particular show.

Spotted …

Denzel Washington, Aziz Ansari, Natalie Portman and Jason Collins at “Hamilton” … M. Night Shyamalan and Anna Wintour at “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime.”