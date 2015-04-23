Behind the Curtain: ‘Heidi’ revival to end her chronicles

‘Heidi’ Broadway revival to end her chronicles

The Broadway revival of Wendy Wasserstein’s “The Heidi Chronicles,” which stars Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men”), will close on May 3 due to poor attendance. This marked the first Broadway revival of the play, which explores a socially conscious young woman from the 1960s through the 1980s.

Jones and Tyson to play ‘The Gin Game’

James Earl Jones and Cicely Tyson will return to Broadway next season in a revival of D.L. Coburn’s Pulitzer-winning play “The Gin Game,” about an elderly pair in a nursing home. It will play the Golden Theatre (currently home to “Skylight”) in the fall.

RSC to bring Bard’s history plays to BAM

The Royal Shakespeare Company will present four of Shakespeare’s history plays — “Richard II,” “Henry IV, Parts I and II” and “Henry V” — in repertory next March at Brooklyn Academy of Music. It is part of the company’s worldwide program marking the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death. The productions will also play London, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

‘Between Riverside and Crazy’ wins Pulitzer

Stephen Adly Guirgis’ “Between Riverside and Crazy” won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Drama on Monday. The dark comedy, about a former police officer on the verge of being evicted from his rent-controlled apartment, was produced last summer by Atlantic Theater Company and then received an encore run at Second Stage.

‘Reefer Madness’ may get revival

The musical “Reefer Madness,” based on the anti-marijuana propaganda film of cult popularity, may be heading back to New York. At a concert presentation of the musical at 54 Below earlier this week, original cast member Christian Campbell told the crowd that the show’s creators want to revive it. The original Off-Broadway production opened immediately after 9/11 and quickly flopped.

‘Perfect Crime’ reaches 29th birthday

The extremely long-running Off-Broadway drama “Perfect Crime” reached its 29-year anniversary last weekend during performance number 11,482. Actress Catherine Russell has starred in the show since the beginning — and has missed very few performances.

‘Something Rotten!’ leads OCC nominations

A week before the Tony Awards, the Outer Critics Circle announced its annual slate of nominations on Monday — though the current Broadway season hadn’t technically ended yet. Something Rotten!,” which received 12 nominations — the most of any show — was still in previews at the time of the announcement. “On the Twentieth Century,” “An American in Paris” and “Wolf Hall” also received a healthy number of nominations.

Spotted …

Oliver Platt and David Schwimmer at “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” … ?Annette Bening at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”? … Bob Saget at “Something Rotten!”? … Ben Vereen at “Doctor Zhivago” … ?Matthew Broderick at “Living on Love.”