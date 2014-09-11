Vanessa Hudgens gets the call for ‘Gigi’; O’Hara joins ‘Peter Pan’

‘High School Musical’ star Hudgens to headline ‘Gigi’

“High School Musical” actress Vanessa Hudgens will play the title role in the forthcoming Broadway revival of the musical “Gigi,” based on the 1958 movie musical about a Parisian girl on the brink of maturity. “I started performing in musicals from a young age, and it has always been my dream to be on Broadway,” Hudgens said in a statement. It will have a tryout run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. during the early winter. Directed by Eric Schaeffer (“Follies”), the production is expected to be far different from the prior stage version, which played the Great White Way in 1974.



London ‘Frankenstein’ with Benedict Cumberbatch coming back to the movies

Just in time for Halloween, the National Theatre’s “Frankenstein,” which was directed by Danny Boyle and starred Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, will be rebroadcast in movie theaters on Oct. 27 and 29.

‘Big River’ musical alums to do 54 Below concert

The country-flavored score of the 1985 Tony-winning musical “Big River,” based on Mark Twain’s “Huck Finn,” will be performed in concert on Sunday night at 54 Below as part of its “54 Sings” series. The cast will include Daniel Jenkins, Michael McElroy and Marin Mazzie.

O’Hara joins the cast of NBC’s ‘Peter Pan’

Kelli O’Hara, who will headline the Broadway revival of “The King & I” later this season, has won the featured role of Mrs. Darling, mother of Wendy and her brothers, in the upcoming NBC live telecast of the musical “Peter Pan,” joining the previously announced Allison Williams, Christopher Walken and Christian Borle.

Thirteen to broadcast Off-Broadway plays

The television network Thirteen will air televised versions of nine recent Off-Broadway plays as part of “Theater Close-Up,” a new series to be hosted by Sigourney Weaver. The centerpiece of the series will be “The Apple Family Plays,” Richard Nelson’s four-part cycle depicting a family from upstate New York during major political moments from 2010 through 2013 including elections and important anniversaries.

Spotted?

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Mayor Bill de Blasio at the Public Works’ production of “The Winter’s Tale” in Central Park ? Stephen Daldry, Amy Ryan, Allison Williams and Amber Tamblyn at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”