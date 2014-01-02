Behind the Curtain: James Corden rumored for ‘Forum’ revival

de blasio Photo Credit: MTA

James Corden rumored for ‘Forum’ revival

James Corden, who stormed Broadway two years ago in "One Man, Two Guvnors" and plays the Baker in the forthcoming film version of "Into the Woods," may soon be in another Sondheim musical. I hear that plans are in the works for Corden to return to Broadway next season as Pseudalus in a revival of "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," which has not been revived since Nathan Lane played the role to great acclaim in 1996.

Joe Allen defends ‘Spider-Man’

Is "Spider-Man," which will end its Broadway run this weekend after a tumultuous, scandal-ridden and ultimately unprofitable three-year run, really a flop? Joe Allen, whose famous restaurant in the Theater District contains an infamous "Flop Wall" made up of posters from unsuccessful musicals, says that he will "absolutely not" add "Spider-Man" to the wall. "Any show that plays for three years on Broadway, providing steady employment to members of the theatre community and pumping money into the local economy, is no failure in my book," Allen said in a statement.

‘Wicked’ breaks 3 million mark in a single week

The green witch can still bring in a whole lot of green. "Wicked," now in its 10th year on Broadway, took in $3.2 million at the box office for the week ending December 29, making it the first show in Broadway history to take in $3 million in a single week. It is worth noting that the show offered nine performances that week instead of the regular eight.

James departing ‘Mormon,’ ‘Les Miz’ on the way

Nikki M. James, who won a Tony Award for her supporting turn in "The Book of Mormon," will finally depart the hit musical this weekend. James stayed far longer in the production than her original co-stars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad did. Later this season, James will be back on Broadway as Eponine in the new revival of "Les Miz."

‘Golden Girls’ parody revival to play Off-Broadway

"Thank You for Being a Friend," an unauthorized musical parody of "The Golden Girls," which previously played New York in 2009 and 2010, will return for a six-week run on Jan. 8 at the Laurie Beechman Theater. Its plot revolves around Ricky Martin moving next door to the four women, leading to an outbreak of "outdoor sex parties."

Spotted ?

Amy Poehler and David Cross at "The King’s Winter Masquerade" at the McKittrick Hotel, home of "Sleep No More" ? Quvenzhané Wallis at "Annie" ? Jason Robert Brown at "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder" ? Audra McDonald at "After Midnight."