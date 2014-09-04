Behind the Curtain: Larry David heading to Broadway, NeNe Leakes joining ‘Cinderella’

‘Skylight’ revival to hit with Mulligan, Nighy

The London revival of David Hare’s “Skylight” starring Carey Mulligan and Bill Nighy is set to transfer to Broadway for a limited run, with performances starting in March at the Golden Theatre. The drama concerns a female schoolteacher who reunites with a former lover.

‘Cinderella’ to close, with Leakes joining cast

The producers of “Cinderella” announced Wednesday that the musical will close in January after a healthy two-year run. On Sept. 9, Keke Palmer will become the first African-American actress to play Cinderella. Sherri Shepherd will enter the cast on the same date, playing Cinderella’s stepmother. That role will subsequently be played by NeNe Leakes (“Glee”) starting Nov. 25.

Larry David starring in ‘Dark’ play he wrote

Following rumors that “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David would be appearing on Broadway this season, it’s now been confirmed that the comedian will headline “Fish in the Dark,” a new play written by David. It is briefly described in a news release as “a comedy about a death in the family.” The cast will also include Tony nominee Jayne Houdyshell, Rosie Perez and Jerry Adler (“The Sopranos”). Scott Rudin is producing. Anna D. Shapiro will direct.

‘Airline Highway’ joins MTC lineup this spring

“Airline Highway,” a new play by Lisa D’Amour (“Detroit”) about strippers and hustlers as they gather and reminisce in the parking lot of a rundown motel, will be produced on Broadway by Manhattan Theatre Club in the spring. It will be directed by Joe Mantello (“Wicked”).

Comedy revivals win big grosses during previews

The Broadway revivals of “You Can’t Take It With You” and “It’s Only a Play” began previews last week and played to packed houses. “It’s Only a Play,” which has a mega-wattage cast including Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Rupert Grint, Megan Mullally and Stockard Channing, sold out its first five previews. “You Can’t Take It With You,” which features James Earl Jones and Rose Byrne, was at 92% attendance.

Kennedy rumored to take over in ‘Beautiful’

Chilina Kennedy, the Canadian actress who played Mary Magdalene in the 2012 Broadway revival of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” is rumored to take over for Jessie Mueller as Carole King in the Broadway musical “Beautiful,” as per the Toronto Star. Mueller, on the other hand, is expected to join the upcoming national tour of “Beautiful.”

Spotted ?

Billie Jean King at “Kinky Boots” ?

Hank Azaria at “It’s Only a Play”