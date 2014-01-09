Behind the Curtain: ‘Menagerie’ recoups

Quinto, Jones revival of ‘Glass Menagerie’ recoups Tennessee Williams can still be a breadwinner. Although the recent Broadway revivals of …

Quinto, Jones revival of ‘Glass Menagerie’ recoups

Tennessee Williams can still be a breadwinner. Although the recent Broadway revivals of “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” fails to pay off financially or critically, the producers of the current revival of “The Glass Menagerie” with Cherry Jones and Zachary Quinto confirmed Wednesday that the production has recouped its investment costs. Unless it is extended, its limited run will end on Feb. 23.

‘Curious Incident’ to play Broadway in the fall

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” a new English drama about a teenage math prodigy trying to solve a murder mystery, will be produced on Broadway next fall by London’s National Theatre, which premiered the play before it transferred to the West End. The London production was recently shut down following a ceiling collapse at the Apollo Theater.

‘Godot’ and ‘No Man’s Land’ extended through March

The Broadway revivals of “Waiting for Godot” and “No Man’s Land,” performed in repertory by Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart, have been extended through March 30 in light of strong ticket sales. It is worth noting that $30 general rush tickets are available for both plays.

Spotted

?Idina Menzel at “Kinky Boots” ? Adam Lambert at “Disaster!” ? Alec Baldwin at “Die Fledermaus” at the Metropolitan Opera ? Original “Spider-Man” cast members Reeve Carney and Patrick Page at the musical’s final performance ? Neil Diamond at “A Night with Janis Joplin.”