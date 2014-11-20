New songs for ‘Peter Pan,’ John Cameron Mitchell’s return to ‘Hedwig’

‘Peter Pan’ to be beefed up with more songs

NBC’s upcoming live telecast of the musical “Peter Pan” will feature new songs based on material from other Broadway musicals by the same writers, as per Entertainment Weekly. Amanda Green, daughter of the show’s co-lyricist Adolph Green, is preparing the new songs.

‘Rock of Ages’ to close in January

After a run of nearly six years on Broadway, on top of the release of a much-maligned film version, the 1980s hair-band musical “Rock of Ages” will throw in the towel in January. Its current cast includes original star Constantine Maroulis, Chester See and Frankie J. Grande.

Elaine Stritch never paid for theater tickets

During the starry memorial to the late Elaine Stritch on Monday afternoon at the Hirschfeld Theatre, Nathan Lane revealed that Stritch would never pay to see a Broadway show. Apparently, she would just show up at the box office and demand a ticket based on who she was. Only one show ever turned her down: “Mamma Mia!”

‘Side Show’ finale screened but not live

Last week, the producers of “Side Show” announced that the act one finale from the show’s opening night performance would be screened live in Times Square on Monday night. Although the finale was shown, it was subsequently revealed that what aired was actually a pre-recorded clip, as reported by BroadwayWorld.com. According to the show’s press agent, it was not possible to show the live version because the performance started too late.

Tommy Tune joins ‘Lady, Be Good’ cast

Performer, choreographer and director Tommy Tune, who has been absent from the New York stage for far too long, has joined the cast of the upcoming Encores! production of the 1920s Gershwin musical comedy “Lady, Be Good,” which will play City Center in February. He will be joined by Colin Donnell, Erin Mackey, Patti Murin and Jennifer Laura Thompson.

Kind to lead ‘My Favorite Year’ at the York

The York Theatre’s current Musicals in Mufti series, which has so far included solid concert revivals of “Big” and “Saturday Night,” will conclude with a revised version of the 1992 musical “My Favorite Year,” which will have a cast including Richard Kind, Douglas Sills, Leslie Kritzer, Adam Chanler-Beret (“Peter and the Starcatcher”) and Christine Pedi. It will play just five performances in early December.

Target Margin to devote season to Gertrude Stein

The enterprising and experimental Target Margin Theater will devote its new season to the writer Gertrude Stein, including a “Winter Lab” in Brooklyn that will involve over 100 artists followed by a new work by David Greenspan based on Stein’s lectures and dramatic work.

Next lead for Angry Inch

John Cameron Mitchell, who starred in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” back when the musical premiered Off-Broadway in 1998, will be the next actor to play the transgender rocker Hedwig in the rock musical’s Tony-winning Broadway revival, following on the heels of Neil Patrick Harris, Andrew Rannells and Michael C. Hall. Mitchell will take over for Hall on Jan. 21 for an eight-week run. Mitchell also starred in and directed the musical’s film version.

Spotted?:

Arnold Schwarzenegger at “The Book of Mormon” ? Jerry Seinfeld, Baz Lahrmann, Donna Karen, Anna Wintour, Harvey Keitel and Sally Field at “The River” ? Jenny McCarthy at “Cinderella.”