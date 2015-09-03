Behind the Curtain: Radnor out, Levi in for ‘She Loves Me’ revival

Radnor out, Levi in for ‘She Loves Me’ revival Josh Radnor, who was slated to star in the Roundabout Theatre …

Radnor out, Levi in for ‘She Loves Me’ revival

Josh Radnor, who was slated to star in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s upcoming Broadway revival of the musical “She Loves Me,” has departed the production due to unspecified “scheduling conflicts.” Radnor headlined a one-night concert production of “She Loves Me” four years ago. Zachary Levi, who appeared on Broadway in the short-lived musical “First Date,” will take Radnor’s place as the mild-mannered shop clerk Georg.

Feinstein joins forces with 54 Below

Cabaret star Michael Feinstein, whose supper club at the Regency Hotel closed in 2012, is partnering up with 54 Below, which has become the Broadway community’s go-to nightclub since it opened three years ago. Going forward, the venue will be known as Feinstein’s/54 Below. Feinstein will play his first gig there in December.

Streisand ‘Gypsy’ rumors keep coming

For years, rumors have come and gone about a film version of “Gypsy” starring Barbra Streisand as Rose. Playwright Jonathan Tolins even used the film as a plot point in his Off-Broadway comedy “Buyer & Cellar,” which imagined an out-of-work actor’s unlikely friendship with Streisand. James Brolin, Streisand’s husband, recently commented to ExtraTV.com that the film is “very close” to being “greenlit.”

Miley Cyrus might have played Hedwig on Broadway

Miley Cyrus was apparently in negotiations to play the transsexual, glam rock star Hedwig in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” columnist Michael Musto revealed on Out.com. The Broadway production (which currently stars Taye Diggs as Hedwig) is set to close on Sept. 13. It would not have been the first time a woman played Hedwig. When the musical premiered Off-Broadway, Ally Sheedy (“The Breakfast Club”) took over at one point.

‘SpongeBob’ musical to premiere in Chicago

Back in February, it was revealed that Nickelodeon is developing a “SpongeBob SquarePants” musical, which will contain new songs from a variety of rock artists including Aerosmith and John Legend. The show (now called “The SpongeBob Musical”) will premiere in Chicago next summer before coming to Broadway. According to a news release, it will be “a rousing tale of a simple sea sponge who faces the unfathomable.”

Spotted …

Katy Perry and Neil Patrick Harris at “Hamilton” … Eric Bogosian and Brooke Shields at “Whorl Inside a Loop.”