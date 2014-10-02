Nicole Scherzinger set for ‘Cats’ revival; ‘Doctor Zhivago’ musical confirmed

‘Doctor Zhivago’ musical confirmed for Broadway

A musical version of the epic Russian novel “Doctor Zhivago,” which has been in development for years, will finally reach Broadway this spring. It will play the Broadway Theatre (currently home to “Cinderella”) and be directed by Des McAnuff (“Jersey Boys,” “Tommy”). Given its source material and the size of the theater, it ought to be a big production. Casting has yet to be announced.

Pussycat Doll to be a cat

Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls has joined the upcoming London revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats.” She will play Grizabella, the cat who sings the ubiquitous torch ballad “Memory.” It is currently unclear whether this revival will lead to another Broadway incarnation of the long-running musical.

‘Finding Neverland’ to play Lunt-Fontanne

The new musical “Finding Neverland,” after finishing its out-of-town run in Cambridge, MA on Sunday, has confirmed that it will open on Broadway in the spring at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, currently home to “Motown.” As previously announced, “Motown” is expected to return to Broadway in a year in a retooled version.

‘Children of a Lesser God’ to get revival

“Children of a Lesser God,” Mark Medoff’s 1980 drama about the relationship between a teacher at a school for the deaf and a cleaning woman who used to be a student at the school, will be revived next season in a new production directed by Kenny Leon, who recently directed the Denzel Washington-led revival of “A Raisin in the Sun” followed by the flop Tupac Shakur musical “Holler If Ya Hear Me.”

‘Love Letters’ doing weak business

It turns out that theatergoers want to see celebrities do more than just sit at a table and read from a script. Last week, the Broadway revival of “Love Letters,” which currently stars Mia Farrow and Brian Dennehy, grossed a meager $178,812, at an overall 39% attendance rate. The production is built around different pairs of well-known actors doing month-long stints.

Two-part historical drama set for Broadway run

“Wolf Hall,” a massive, two-part historical drama based on Dame Hilary Mantel’s novels about Thomas Cromwell and King Henry VIII that has been an unlikely hit in London, will transfer to Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre in March.

Crivello to return to ‘Spider Woman’ in 54 Below concert

Anthony Crivello, who won a Tony Award for his performance in the 1993 Kander & Ebb musical “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” will be part of the cast of 54 Below’s upcoming concert of the musical on Oct. 12. He will be joined by Natascia Diaz, who played the diva Aurora in a recent revival at Signature Theatre.

Spotted ?

Alan Rickman at “The Country House”?Glenn Close, John Lithgow, Victor Garber and Bobby Cannavale at “You Can’t Take It With You”?Mike Nichols and Hayley Mills at “Indian Ink.”