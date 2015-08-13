Behind the Curtain: ‘Shear Madness’ headed to New York, ‘Hamilton’ likely headed to London

Brady to step into ‘Kinky Boots’Wayne Brady will take over as the cross-dressing Lola in the hit musical “Kinky Boots” from Billy Porter (who won a Tony in the role) on Nov. 21. Brady has not appeared on Broadway since a 2004 stint in “Chicago.”

‘Waitress’ musical

Broadway-bound

The new musical “Waitress,” based on the 2007 film of the same name with songs by Sara Bareilles, is set to come to Broadway next spring. It is currently playing at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard. No casting has been announced, but Tony winner Jessie Mueller (“Beautiful”) is in the ART production.’Shear Madness’ finally heading for New York

“Shear Madness,” a mystery-filled comedy that has been running for decades in Boston and Washington, D.C., is going to premiere in New York. On Wednesday, Playbill.com posted a casting notice for an open-ended Off-Broadway production of the play. Performances will begin in October.

Broadway kids are set

to unite for ‘Charlie Brown’

The cast of 54 Below’s upcoming concert staging of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” on Sept. 2 and 3 will be comprised of kids from the Broadway casts of “Matilda,” “School of Rock” and “Finding Neverland.” Usually, adult actors play the Peanuts gang.

Cumberbatch ‘Hamlet’ faces early reviews, illegal recordings

The new London production of “Hamlet” starring Benedict Cumberbatch has been making news while still in previews. First, two prominent London newspapers published reviews of the first preview — an industry faux pas. Next, Cumberbatch begged an audience not to record the show with their phones.

McDonald, Mitchell,

Porter to ‘Shuffle Along’

The upcoming Broadway musical “Shuffle Along” has unveiled some very impressive initial casting, including Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Brandon Victor Dixon and Joshua Henry. It begins in March.

Spotted…Jon Bon Jovi, Busta Rhymes, Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Allison Williams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Dinklage, Sally Field, Diane Sawyer, Charlie Rose and Al Roker at opening night of “Hamilton.”