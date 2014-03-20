Behind the Curtain: Sieber injured, ‘Matilda’ start delayed

Sieber injured, delays start date in ‘Matilda’Christopher Sieber’s debut as Miss Trunchbull in the Broadway production of “Matilda,” which was …

Sieber injured, delays start date in ‘Matilda’Christopher Sieber’s debut as Miss Trunchbull in the Broadway production of “Matilda,” which was scheduled for March 18, has been delayed for at least three weeks due to a hand fracture he sustained while rehearsing for the show. Craig Bierko, who briefly played the role in the fall, also delayed his start date due to an injury during rehearsals and then quickly exited the show after just a few performances.

‘Janis Joplin’ to play post-Broadway run at Gramercy Theatre

“A Night with Janis Joplin,” which recently completed a short run at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre, will reopen at the Gramercy Theatre, a concert venue, starting April 10. Mary Bridget Davies, who played the title role, will return along with others from the Broadway cast.

Stritch documentary now available on demand

Anyone with access to video on demand can now check out “Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me,” Chiemi Karasawa’s new documentary about the iconic stage actress, which has so far played a few indie cinemas and film festivals, for $6.99.

‘Man of La Mancha’ composer Leigh diesMitch Leigh, composer of the juggernaut 1960s musical “Man of La Mancha,” died on Sunday at the age of 86. A new national tour of “Man of La Mancha” will play the Lehman Center in the Bronx on April 5.

‘Boots’ offering lotto tix for free

To commemorate gaining its 100,000th fan “like” on Facebook, “Kinky Boots” has been offering its daily lottery tickets, which are typically sold for $37 each, for free since Tuesday. The promotion will continue through Sunday.

Playwright picked for ‘American Idiot’ film

Playwright Rolin Jones, who is working with Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong on “These Paper Bullets!” an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” at Yale Repertory Theatre, has been tapped to pen the forthcoming film adaptation of the musical “American Idiot,” as reported by the Hartford Courant.

Spotted?Will Smith, Wesley Snipes, Ralph Lauren and James Cameron at “Rocky” ? Aaron Paul at “All the Way.”