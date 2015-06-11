Behind the Curtain: ‘The Visit,’ ‘Gigi’ to close

How were my Tony predictions?Last week, I posted my predictions for each Tony Awards category on amny.com. I ended up …

Last week, I posted my predictions for each Tony Awards category on amny.com. I ended up predicting 21 out of 24 predictions correctly. In particular, I correctly predicted that “Fun Home” would win Best New Musical over “An American in Paris” and that Ruthie Ann Miles (“The King and I”) would win Best Featured Actress in a Musical over three nominated performers from “Fun Home” (who probably split the vote).

‘The Visit,’ ‘Gigi’ announce closing dates

Each year, shows post closing notices immediately after the Tony Awards due to low grosses. On Monday, “The Visit,” the dark musical starring Chita Rivera, confirmed that it will close on Sunday. On Tuesday, the poorly reviewed revival of “Gigi” starring Vanessa Hudgens announced that it will close on June 21.

Guild criticizes CBS for excluding writing awards

The Dramatists Guild of America, which represents the interests of playwrights, has made public a letter sent by playwright Doug Hughes on behalf of DGA to CBS President Leslie Moonves decrying the fact that the major writing categories were excluded from the Tony Awards telecast. Hughes noted how Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron made Tony history by becoming the first all-female team to win the award for Best Score for “Fun Home” — yet the award was not presented on television.

Abbott & Costello heirs suing ‘Hand to God’

The heirs of Abbott and Costello are suing the Broadway comedy “Hand to God” and playwright Robert Askins over the show’s partial use of the famous “Who’s on First” comedy routine. Attorneys representing “Hand to God” told Deadline.com that “Who’s on First” is in the public domain and even if it was copyrighted, its use in “Hand to God” is protected under the “Fair Use” doctrine because it is transformative in nature.

‘Something Rotten!’ takes pride in losing the Tony

The musical comedy “Something Rotten!,” which lost the Tony Award for Best New Musical to “Fun Home,” is taking a cheeky approach to the upset, just as it did when The New York Times panned it. A new advertisement for “Something Rotten!” lists famous musicals that did not win the Tony such as “West Side Story,” “Gypsy” and more recently “Wicked.”

Spotted …

Daniel Radcliffe and Wallace Shawn at “The Spoils” Emily Mortimer at “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” … Bryan Cranston at “Hand to God” … Catherine Zeta-Jones at “Finding Neverland.”