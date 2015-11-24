Behind the Curtain: Tony Awards set for June 12 at Beacon Theatre

The producers of the Tony Awards announced Tuesday that the annual ceremony will be held at the Beacon Theatre on …

The producers of the Tony Awards announced Tuesday that the annual ceremony will be held at the Beacon Theatre on the Upper West Side on June 12. Radio City Music Hall, where the Tonys have been most regularly been presented in recent years, will be unavailable due to the “New York Spectacular” with the Rockettes.

It’s gonna ‘Rain’ on Broadway

The Theatre du Chatelet of Paris, where “An American in Paris” originated, is set to bring its recent staging of “Singin’ in the Rain” to Broadway in partnership with Harvey Weinstein (“Finding Neverland”). In a statement, Weinstein claimed that the production “at last does justice to one of America’s greatest films.”

Gurney’s ‘Sylvia’ with Broderick, Ashford to shutter Jan. 3

The first Broadway production of A.R. Gurney’s man-meets-dog comedy “Sylvia” will close on Jan. 3 after 79 performances, making it yet another casualty of the theater season. Annaleigh Ashford won raves for her performance as the title character, and Matthew Broderick received his best reviews since “The Producers.”

‘Motown’ set for return engagement

A year after ending its Broadway run, “Motown the Musical” is now set to play an 18-week engagement at the Nederlander Theatre (recently home to “Amazing Grace”) beginning July 12. The show has apparently been retooled since it opened in spring 2013.

‘Dames at Sea’ to close

The first-ever Broadway staging of “Dames at Sea,” an affectionate, small-scale send-up of 1930s movie musicals that premiered Off-Off-Broadway 50 years ago, will close on Jan. 3 after 85 performances. Its producers intend to send out a national tour in fall 2017.

Grammer and O’Hara rumored for ‘My Fair Lady’

Will Kelsey Grammer and Kelli O’Hara dance all night? The pair, who appeared in a concert production of “My Fair Lady” at the New York Philharmonic back in 2007, may soon headline a Broadway revival of the classic musical, according to the website ShowBiz411. Julie Andrews, who rose to fame as Eliza Doolittle in the original production, will apparently direct the revival.

‘MotherStruck!’ is back on

Back in September, the Culture Project suddenly cancelled its Off-Broadway production of “MotherStuck!,” a one-woman show about a single lesbian woman’s journey to motherhood written and performed by Staceyann Chin, directed by Cynthia Nixon and co-produced by Rosie O’Donnell. Last week, the company announced that the show is back on, with performances beginning in early December.

Kidman looking to bring ‘Photograph 51’ to New York

Nicole Kidman is interested in taking the play “Photograph 51” to Broadway, as reported by the Daily Mail. She just finished appearing in the drama (in which she played scientist Rosalind Franklin) in London, for which she earned an Evening Standard Award for Best Actress.

Spotted …

Jim Gaffigan serving as guest ringmaster at “The Big Apple Circus” … Martha Stewart and Fran Drescher at “Sylvia” … Barbra Streisand at “The Illusionists” … Emma Stone at “Hand to God” … Carey Mulligan at “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” … Jon Hamm at “The Humans.”