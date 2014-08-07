Benjamin Walker set for ‘Psycho,’ ‘Fun Home’ Broadway bound

Walker slated for ‘American Psycho’

Benjamin Walker, who appeared on Broadway in “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” opposite Scarlett Johansson, will play serial murderer-finance exec Patrick Bateman in the upcoming musical version of “American Psycho,” as per Deadline.com. Having premiered in London, “American Psycho” will next be done Off-Broadway at Second Stage in February.

‘Side Show’ will transfer to New York

After weeks of speculation, it was officially confirmed on Wednesday that Bill Condon’s revival of “Side Show,” having just finished a run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., will indeed transfer to Broadway. It will begin performances at the St. James Theatre, where “Bullets Over Broadway” is about to close, on Oct. 28. Erin Davie and Emily Padgett play the conjoined twins Daisy and Violet Hilton.

‘Fun Home’ coming to Broadway in April

The Jeanine Tesori-Lisa Kron musical “Fun Home,” which scored rave reviews during its premiere run at the Public Theater during the fall, will transfer to Broadway in the spring, as many expected it would. It will start previews at the Circle in the Square on April 4. It is based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel about growing up around a family-owned funeral home with an erudite but emotionally tormented father. No casting has been announced, though the Off-Broadway cast included Michael Cerveris, Judy Kuhn and Sydney Lucas. The cast album has already been released.

New Tyler Perry play set for Beacon Theatre

“Hell Hath No Fury Like a Woman Scorned,” a new play with music by Tyler Perry about a single woman who marries a guy she met on the Internet in Vegas, will be produced at the Beacon Theatre in October for six performances. Patrick Lovely, a cast member on Perry’s television sitcom “Love Thy Neighbor,” will headline as Grandma Hattie.

Helen Mirren to play Queen Elizabeth on Broadway

Peter Morgan’s drama “The Audience,” which depicts a half a century of weekly meetings between Queen Elizabeth II and the prime ministers of England from Winston Churchill to David Cameron, will come to Broadway in February following a successful London run. Academy Award winner Helen Mirren stars as Queen Elizabeth.

Fans invited to remake ‘Phantom’ mask

The Phantom’s mask in “The Phantom of the Opera,” no doubt one of the most iconic images in Broadway history, is getting a makeover. In a contest sponsored by megaproducer Cameron Mackintosh, fans can submit a new design for the mask via Facebook. 26 winning masks will be chosen and turned into actual masks. For more info visit facebook.com/PhantomBroadway.

Lily Allen no longer doing ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ musical

English singer-songwriter Lily Allen has left the creative team of the still-being-developed stage musical version of “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” as reported by The Sun. Allen indicated that Helen Fielding, the original creator, is in the process of revamping it.

Lifetime TV series to explore national tour casts

The everyday lives of the numerous professionals working on the national touring companies of such Broadway musicals as “Motown,” “Newsies” and “Pippin” will be explored in “Broadway Balances America,” a forthcoming television miniseries on Lifetime to air later this month.

Streisand may direct ‘Gypsy’ film herself

What’s going on with the film version of “Gypsy” that will star Barbra Streisand? According to Hollywood blogger Nikki Finke, Streisand may end up directing the film herself. Finke also noted that Richard LaGravenese, who directed a film version of Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years” that has yet to be released, is the latest person to work on the screenplay.

Spotted …Hillary Clinton at “Beautiful” ? David Hyde Pierce at “Sex with Strangers” ? Bette Midler at “Piece of My Heart.”