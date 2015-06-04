Behind the music: Brandy wants ‘The Wiz’; Tony songs revealed

List of songs to be performed at the Tony Awards revealedThis is a breakdown of the production numbers that will …

List of songs to be performed at the Tony Awards revealed

This is a breakdown of the production numbers that will be performed at the Tony Awards: medleys from “On the Twentieth Century,” “An American in Paris” and On the Town”; the solo “Ring of Keys” from “Fun Home”; “Getting to Know You” and “Shall We Dance?” from “The King and I”; “A Musical” from “Something Rotten!”; “Love and Love Alone” and “I Would Never Leave You” from “The Visit”; “The Night They Invented Champagne” from “Gigi”; “Stronger” from “Finding Neverland”; and “Jenny’s Blues” from “It Shoulda Been You.”

In addition, the cast of “Jersey Boys” will perform “Oh What a Night” and more than 175 performers will join Josh Groban for what is intended to be the biggest production number in Tony history.

Brandy wants to be Dorothy in ‘The Wiz’

Brandy Norwood, who is currently starring as Roxie Hart in “Chicago,” wants to play Dorothy in “The Wiz,” according to Playbill. The musical will be revived on Broadway after it is telecast live on NBC during the holiday season. “That role — I just feel like it’s meant for me to do it, and I don’t say that in an arrogant way, I say it in a humble way,” Norwood told Playbill.

Roger Rees on medical leave from Chita Rivera’s ‘The Visit’

Roger Rees, who co-stars in the musical “The Visit,” is taking an extended leave of absence from the musical in order to receive medical treatment for an unspecified condition. “He’ll be back onstage as soon as he can and we can’t wait to welcome him back,” producer Tom Kirdahy said in a statement. In the meantime, Tom Nelis will play the role of Anton.

All-female ‘Henry IV,’ ‘Streetcar’ set for St. Ann’s

St. Ann’s Warehouse’s upcoming season — the first to take place at its new space at the Tobacco Warehouse on the Brooklyn waterfront — will include an all-female production of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV”; a revival of “A Streetcar Named Desire” from London with “The X-Files” star Gillian Anderson and Ben Foster; and “Nice Fish,” a poetic work starring and co-written by Drama Desk and Tony Winner Mark Rylance.

‘Dames at Sea’ to play Broadway in the fall

The 1968 Off-Broadway musical “Dames at Sea,” an affectionate parody of Depression-era movie musicals, will come to Broadway for the first time next season. It will play the Helen Hayes (recently purchased by the not-for-profit Second Stage) beginning in September. Although it will still be small-scale in nature, the Broadway production will incorporate an orchestra and more dancing.

Spotted …

Bill and Hillary Clinton at “An American in Paris” … Julianna Margulies at “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” … Nancy Pelosi at “The Audience” … Hailee Steinfeld at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” … Larry Kramer and Zach Braff at “An Act of God.”