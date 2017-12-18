There has perhaps never been a better year for reading in America than 2017. A slew of push alerts, tweets and an incessant cable and digital news cycle dominated the media, but escaping current events with a book to physically page (or tap) through, felt easy with the help of some timely, provocative and Subway Book Club-worthy reads that hit shelves this year. If you missed these 2017 books, add these recent releases to your 2018 reading list ASAP.
‘The Hate U Give’ by Angie Thomas
'The Power' by Naomi Alderman
'Exit West' by Mohsin Hamid
'All Grown Up' by Jami Attenberg
'The Rules Do Not Apply' by Ariel Levy
'Theft by Finding: Diaries 1977-2002' by David Sedaris
'We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy' by Ta-Nehisi Coates
‘Going Into Town: A Love Letter to New York’ by Roz Chast
