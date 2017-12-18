The brilliant idea to release his intimately detailed and totally wacky diary pages for mass consumption makes Sedaris truly one of today’s best humorists. The beauty of his newest book is that it need not be read chronologically (fans of his writing already know the bare bones of his life story) nor all in one sitting; sporadically reading chapters of Sedaris’ well-documented life, between heavier books or while Netflix is queuing up the next episode of whatever you’re watching, may be the best way to reap this title’s laughs.