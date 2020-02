Frankel says Bravo gives her the freedom to be “unfiltered.”

Bethenny Frankel will be returning to Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City,” the network announced in a statement Monday.

The reality TV veteran first joined the show in 2008, leaving in 2010 to star in spinoff reality ventures.

In a statement released by Bravo, Frankel said “Bravo has always been the place on television where I have the freedom to be unfiltered, honest and inappropriate, with an audience who has been with me from the beginning.”