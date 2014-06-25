Bethenny not ‘approached’ to co-host ‘The View’: exec

Nope!

Bethenny Frankel is not a frontrunner to replace Barbara Walters on “The View,” despite recent reports to the contrary.

On Tuesday’s episode of the talk show, executive producer Bill Geddie shot down the rumors, saying: “As far as Bethenny, we have not approached her nor have we offered her anything.”

Walters retired last month at the age of 84, leaving an opening alongside co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy.

Frankel’s talk show “Bethenny” got the boot this year after only one season on the air. At the time, the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star said she was “relieved” that it was canned.

“Unlike my time on Bravo, I felt a bit diluted, filtered and somewhat constricted,” Frankel, 43, wrote in an open letter on her website. “I am a free spirit.”